Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball Team

Stony Brook, NY - Joe Magri, the owner of Swolehouse, in Centereach, is proud to announce the sponsorship of the Stony Brook University Baseball team, the Seawolves. With a background in baseball, including playing for Pace University through college and in the minor leagues, Joe understands the importance of proper nutrition for athletes & is dedicated to supporting their success.

The partnership with the Seawolves aligns with Swolehouse's mission to provide top-notch fuel for athletes and support the health and wellness of those leading active lifestyles."I am honored to support the hard-working student-athletes at Stony Brook University," said Joe Magri, "Swolehouse is committed to providing the best possible fuel for their bodies and I am proud to be a part of that effort.

About The Seawolves

Stony Brook University is home to a proud and successful Division 1 baseball program. With a talented coaching staff dedicated to player development and a rich history of winning seasons, the Seawolves have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the college baseball world.

The team is led by experienced coaches who bring a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the game to the field every day. They work tirelessly to develop players' skills, both on and off the field, and instill a culture of teamwork and determination.

With a proud history of success, Stony Brook Baseball has become a staple of excellence in college athletics. From winning conference titles to making deep runs in the NCAA tournament, the Seawolves have a proven track record of achieving greatness.

Join SwoleHouse.Meals in supporting the Stony Brook Baseball program and cheer on the Seawolves as they continue their tradition of excellence on and off the field.

Fueling Peak Performance for Athletes and Active Individuals

Swolehouse meals are more than just delicious, they're packed with wholesome ingredients and provide balanced nutrition for things fitness related. As the proud sponsor of both Stony Brook University Baseball and Strong Island Fights, we know what it takes to fuel peak performance. The made-to-order meals are packed with wholesome ingredients and balanced nutrition purposely designed to meet the needs of athletes and active individuals. Whether you're stepping up to the plate or stepping into the ring, Swolehouse is your secret weapon to achieve success & our easy to use weekly subscription model let's you automate your favorite dishes.

Unlike other meal plan companies, Joey Mags prioritizes freshness and quality, using only the best locally sourced ingredients in each and every dish. And with the custom meals options, you can customize your meals to meet your specific dietary needs and preferences. Say goodbye to bland and boring meal plans, and hello to flavor-packed, nutrient-dense meals that will fuel your body and taste buds. We are excited to Fuel the Seawolf Spirit with Swolehouse Meals.

StonyBrook SeaWolves Photo by SBU

For more information about Swolehouse and its sponsorship of the Stony Brook University Baseball team, visit the Swolehouse Store in Centereach & Talk with Chef Joe!