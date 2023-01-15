Earn Money without investment

Ways to earn money online without investment for students

Pixabay Photo by Pixabay

The coronavirus has unfortunately left students with the inability to get out and earn money. Unlike usual times, students are now shifting their focus to making money online, but can you earn money online without investment? Are there really websites that can pay you for doing work online without investing money?

The internet currently is blooming with lots of jobs online for students. All you have to do is beware of fake agencies and consider job opportunities that pay you without asking for your money.

1. Become a Freelancer

A freelancer is a self-employed person and not committed to a particular organization or employer for the long term. You can become a freelance and start earning

by registering on various websites like Upwork, fiver, and pay per hour and apply for projects matching your skills. You can opt for international and Indian projects as per your suitability to deliver the same.

2. Fill Online Surveys

Internet is filled out with websites that offer money by filling the survey. Some websites provide rewards, coupons, points or money directly to your account. They are usually market research companies that conduct surveys to know about honest feedback. Survey sites also offer a variety of ways to cash out the rewards received from filling surveys.

3. Start a YouTube Channel

You can earn money by starting your YouTube channel. There are many ways to start your YouTube carrier Make creative videos and try to maximize the likes and views count. You can earn well by making your channel successful enough, which meets the YouTube Partner Program requirements. You can set up an AdSense account that places an ad on your site, and you will be paid based on the user clicks on ads or ad impressions, depending on the type of ad. You can only get an AdSense account if you have 1000 subscribers and 4K public watch hours.

4. Start online teaching

There are many vacancies which demand professionals teaching online They can be jobs in universities, schools, online classrooms. The money earned depends on the difficulty of the subject matter and duration of online teaching every day. Online teaching also lets you take projects up to your convenience and schedule.

5. Become an Influencer

Becoming an Influencer on social media is becoming tedious as the competition is gaining and many are already reaching the heights. An Influencer is a person who, after gaining followers, views and popularity, can affect the purchasing decision of others. To start with, create videos of your interest and focus on increasing quality followers. Brands will approach for sponsored ads if you have a certain amount of followers, views, likes etc.

6. Rent your car

It may not be the most heard option when talking about earning money, but it is gaining acceptance in the Indian market. You can earn money by renting your car to cab services running in your city. You can hire a driver or drive on your own. You can also register your car on websites offering rental services in the city.

7. Start a Blog

You can earn money by creating a blog that sells people’s products and services on your blog, and when someone makes a purchase, you gain a percentage of it turns your blog brand. and continuously update content on daily basis. Besides, a blogger with relevant subscribers and readers can also make money through Google Adsense, which starts displaying ads on your blog page or website.

8. Learn stock market trading

The stock market is one of the most lucrative options to earn money online without investment. You can earn money from the stock market in two ways; through capital appreciation or from dividends. However, before investing in, be aware of the informed investing decisiondecisions.

9-Join Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is a marketing process by which an online retailer gives commission to an external website for sales or traffic generated from its referrals. Payments are usually settled on pay per click, pay-per-leaf, or pay-per-sale basis. You can make money from affiliate marketing programp

on your blogs, websites or social media platforms.

10. Become an E-seller

To become an -seller you can register your products on various e-commerce websites. You can make handcrafted products and sell them online on portals like Amazon, Flipkart, OLX etc. You can also promote your products on social media pages and remarket them using email lists to earn decent money.