Stephen Curry Reveals His Views on Retirement

Bhavya Soni

Stephen Curry is one of the most famous American basketball players of all time. The essence of his presence on the court automatically creates difficulty for the opposite team always. His career started with a bang and still going on at a good pace. Stephen has already won tons of praises from fans including many trophies and honors. His skill set always remains top-notch including his dribbling skills and mind-muscle connection.

The career of a Basketball Player

Speaking about the career of a basketball player, the most important thing is always the skillset and nature of the player. Many countries including America, Canada are trying their best to motivate new talent in their country. New talent brings a new craze of the sport and enthusiasm among the young ones. A basketball player’s career doesn’t last for a long time as this sport needs speed, agility, and accuracy. As time went by, the age of players became a really big issue for them to stay in the team. Stephen Curry is already 33 years old and that is why many fans are thinking about his retirement plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6hqA_0bdFqBJH00
Source- Google

Retirement Plan of Stephen Curry

As we mentioned above, the age of Stephen is already 33. He is somewhere also thinking about this retirement soon but his passion and courage are holding him in the game. He is still able to pursue his basketball spirit better than newcomers in the team. His team is still holding him as his experience and accuracy always pay them off. We cannot say anything certainly regarding his retirement plan. Only he knows what he is going to do about his career. Some fan theories are still there that we will try to play for at least a couple of years more to showcase his true strength and passion for the game.

