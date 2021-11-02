Meta Acquires VR Workout App Supernatural's Creator, Within

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has made it official that it will be acquiring Within, the creators of virtual reality-based workout app Supernatural to support its Oculus Quest Devices.

Oculus Quest Supernatural

Within's CEO Chris Milk and Head of Fitness, Leanne Pedante says that this new move will allow it to expand and to bring you even more ways to work out, more features, and more social experiences for VR. Now, while the focus remains on healthy means of physical activity, Within says that its products are designed with varying music genres in mind so stay tuned for what I'm sure will be plenty of fresh new titles coming down the pipe soon.

This acquisition will help Within to expand and bring you even more music, more creative ways to workout, more features and more social experiences for VR. And of course, we will still be launching new workouts every single day. -Within's CEO Chris Milk and Head of Fitness, Leanne Pedante

There won't be any changes within the Within's staff and will be operating independently as part of the Reality Labs initiative, and bring new workout experiences with VR despite being under Meta.

Today, I’m happy to announce that Within (along with Supernatural) have entered into an agreement to join Meta. Supernatural will continue to be operated independently as part of Reality Labs, and will continue to create fitness, wellness, and social experiences in VR, helping people achieve their goals in the most joyful and connected way possible. -Rubin

Like us, Supernatural, and their creators at Within, believe deeply in the power of the metaverse and VR to bring people together and empower positive change. -Jason Rubin, Meta's VP of Play