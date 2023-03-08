5 Surprising Thing That Could Be Damaging Your Hormones and How To Fix It

Having something said to me that it’s “bad” for me is one of the things I detest the most. Very likely, you’ve heard that almost everything you value is unhealthy for you in some way if you’ve spent enough time around health and wellness circles. It’s annoyance at best and terror at worst. Nevertheless here I am, writing an article that is probably going to make you feel either anxious or roll your eyes. Because I don’t feel hopeless about what I’m going to write, and I don’t believe you should either, I’m sorry for that, but here’s why I’m writing it nonetheless.

Photo by Noah Howlett

The best thing you can do for your health may be to monitor your hormone levels. Your hormone-producing endocrine system has an impact on much more than just your reproductive system. Also, it influences how well your body handles stress, how well your metabolism is operating, how well you sleep, and how gracefully you age. The majority of the obstacles in the way of hormonal health are environmental. I questioned Ariele Myers, a certified herbalist, fertility expert, and founder of Wisdom of the Womb, about how your environment can negatively impact your endocrine system and how you can shield your body from the worst offenders. Keep in mind that this is not a perfect situation. The tiniest effort can have a significant impact.

How does your environment affect hormonal health?

“Endocrine-disrupting chemicals” are substances that are present in your food, personal care products, and household items. These substances mess with your system, says Endocrine.org, either by directly suppressing hormone synthesis or by imitating your natural hormones, tricking your body into believing you’re in balance when you’re not. The list of endocrine-disrupting chemicals is so long that it can seem hopeless, even if you’ve probably heard of the dangers of BPA, PFAs, and synthetic scent. Nonetheless, awareness serves as a catalyst for change, and as people have started raising awareness of the issue, a gradual trickle of responsible businesses have started to implement improvements.

Myers mentioned air quality, single-use plastics, and skincare when I asked her which environmental elements were most crucial (and reasonably simple to avoid). She said, “Single-use (and really any) plastics tend to break down more readily, so we are practically ingesting plastic when we drink through a straw or a plastic coffee lid. Our skin is our largest organ, so whatever we put on our skin should be as clean as possible.” She also warned that off-gassing from fresh paint or carpet can be harmful; nevertheless, if you can’t completely prevent it, try to keep windows open as much as you can.

How to clean up your life to optimize hormonal health: