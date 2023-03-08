6 Important lessons You Should learn From Kelsea Ballerini‘s Messy Break Up

While some splits are amicable, short, and quiet, others are messy, complex, and in the open. The latter was the cause of the recent divorce between country music star Kelsea Ballerini and her husband of almost five years, Morgan Evans. On February 14th, Kelsea Ballerini released Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, a six-song narrative and short video that chronicled her divorce from the point at which she realized it was over to her hopes for them as they moved on independently. She announced on TikTok that she will be a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast with presenter Alex Cooper following the album's release in order to have one "sit down, in-depth, heart-to-heart chat" about the record before "putting it to rest and moving on." According to Kelsea, this discourse covers the "whole spectrum of everything" and is open and detailed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znTrW_0lAt4o0G00
Photo byNoah Howlett

Whether or not they are fans of Kelsea's music, millions of people are relating to her narrative and, to be honest, are enthralled by the drama of it because her ex-boyfriend also published a country song about their breakup called Over For You, which contradicted hers. We naturally listened to the entire Call Her Daddy interview in its entirety—a number of times—as Alex Cooper posed the challenging questions to get to the bottom of what actually transpired between the two of them and what Kelsea is currently doing. We're talking about the lessons we took away from Kelsea's ugly split, such how to steer clear of a situation like that in the future.

  1. Remember your relationships should never be one-sided: I don't think that love is a 50/50 proposition. I think relationships should be 100/100 instead. But regrettably, Kelsea felt that her connection with Morgan was very unequal, with Kelsea exerting the majority of the effort. She claimed to be "doing it everything," which included planning anniversaries, putting her own family's needs above her own, arranging for his flights to see her, and more. While at the time it appeared as though she was merely trying to assist and be a nice partner, it wasn't lost on anyone that she was the one who was attempting to make it work. She eventually felt drained and a little resentful as a result of this. It's crucial that both parties put in the same amount of work to preserve any relationship, whether it's with a spouse, family, or friends. In order to prevent a fallout, any unbalanced dynamics should be handled rather than ignored.
  2. Own how you show up in a relationship & learn from it: No one is flawless, and Kelsea acknowledges that there were many occasions when she could have behaved better for her relationship and for herself. As she looks to the future, she is relearning what she brings to the table, how she should be contributing to a relationship, and what she should also expect from another person. Going through something so difficult and depressing is bad enough, but having to go through it again because you didn't learn anything the first time is even worse. After a breakup, it's important to take a step back and analyze your mistakes, no matter how big or minor.
  3. Know who you are before committing to someone else: In an interview with Alex Cooper, Kelsea Ballerini stated that, at the age of 22, she "thought she had it all figured out" but that, in retrospect, she lacked ideas on a lot of subjects and "was a mirror back" to whoever was in front of her. Instead than focusing on who she was and what she actually desired, she took the lead by trying to please other people. Their relationship was "driven" by her readiness to change into whoever was demanded of her. Looking back, it is obvious that this is a warning sign and not a good foundation for a long-lasting partnership.
  4. Lean on your girlfriends: What makes a messy breakup worse? not having someone at your side to support you as you grieve and consider the possibilities. Due to her divorce, Kelsea claimed that she "discovered the significance of female friendship" and that her current happiness is a result of her friendships. She said that even when it wasn't convenient, her pals always turned up for her. Supporting a buddy through a breakup is not an easy task, so cling to your friends dearly who go above and beyond to check on you, make sure you're okay, and go on vacation with you in Napa (thanks for the invite, Kels). This serves as a reminder to always put your friendships first when you're in a relationship since, in the event that things don't work out, you'll need them more than before.
  5. Honor your feelings: It's simple to dismiss a gut instinct that we don't want to acknowledge, but eventually, that instinct finds a way to take over, as it did in Kelsea's case. At the start of one of her performances, she advises her audience to "never dim down your happiness and never brighten up your sorrow" and that "all we're actually in command of is recognizing our feelings." She often worried more about "being of good service" or being a nice wife at the beginning of their relationship and during their marriage than she did about doing what made her happy.Disappointment, poor communication, relational disconnection, and other negative effects resulted from this. Here's the lesson: Don't pretend to be in a good position since it makes it tougher to maintain a joyful demeanor. When you can do that, you're much less likely to let anything bring you down. So, respect your feelings and pay attention to your gut.
  6. You can’t make someone be on the same page as you: People are not changeable. It's an unavoidable reality. Nonetheless, it might be difficult to accept someone who is fundamentally different from you in a relationship. Kelsea claimed that Morgan wanted to start a family and didn't want to "be an elderly dad," and she wasn't prepared for it at the time or probably ever. One of Kelsea's largest (and last) epiphanies that they were simply on different pages came from this estrangement.This is a lesson for everyone that you can't compel someone to agree with you, regardless of the subject on which you disagree, even if the subject of children in a relationship is always complicated when there are divergent viewpoints. Sometimes, it's not anyone's fault that people are traveling along different routes, but the connection might not endure.

