6 Important lessons You Should learn From Kelsea Ballerini‘s Messy Break Up

While some splits are amicable, short, and quiet, others are messy, complex, and in the open. The latter was the cause of the recent divorce between country music star Kelsea Ballerini and her husband of almost five years, Morgan Evans. On February 14th, Kelsea Ballerini released Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, a six-song narrative and short video that chronicled her divorce from the point at which she realized it was over to her hopes for them as they moved on independently. She announced on TikTok that she will be a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast with presenter Alex Cooper following the album's release in order to have one "sit down, in-depth, heart-to-heart chat" about the record before "putting it to rest and moving on." According to Kelsea, this discourse covers the "whole spectrum of everything" and is open and detailed.

Photo by Noah Howlett

Whether or not they are fans of Kelsea's music, millions of people are relating to her narrative and, to be honest, are enthralled by the drama of it because her ex-boyfriend also published a country song about their breakup called Over For You, which contradicted hers. We naturally listened to the entire Call Her Daddy interview in its entirety—a number of times—as Alex Cooper posed the challenging questions to get to the bottom of what actually transpired between the two of them and what Kelsea is currently doing. We're talking about the lessons we took away from Kelsea's ugly split, such how to steer clear of a situation like that in the future.