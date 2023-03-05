How To Stop Waking Up Feeling Tired Every Morning

There are many factors that can contribute to waking up feeling tired every morning. Here are some steps you can take to help improve the quality of your sleep and wake up feeling more refreshed:
- Get enough sleep: The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night. Make sure you’re going to bed early enough to get the amount of sleep your body needs.
- Create a relaxing bedtime routine: Avoid stimulating activities before bed, such as using electronic devices, and instead do something calming, like reading a book or taking a warm bath.
- Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can improve the quality of your sleep, but avoid exercising too close to bedtime as it may interfere with your ability to fall asleep.
- Limit caffeine and alcohol: Caffeine can interfere with sleep, so it’s best to avoid it in the afternoon and evening. Alcohol may help you fall asleep initially, but it can disrupt the quality of your sleep and lead to waking up feeling tired.
- Keep your bedroom conducive to sleep: Make sure your bedroom is cool, quiet, and dark. Use blackout curtains or a sleep mask to block out any light. Consider investing in a comfortable mattress and pillows.
- Limit screen time before bed: The blue light emitted from electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets can suppress the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep. Avoiding screen time at least an hour before bed can help you relax and fall asleep more easily.
- Seek medical advice: If you have tried these steps and are still waking up feeling tired, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional. They can help rule out any underlying medical conditions or sleep disorders that may be affecting the quality of your sleep.
