June: Men’s Health Month. Are You Man Enough?

June: Men's Health Month BevelX Labs Content Moderator

June is Men’s Health Month. Father's Day is also tucked in somewhere this month. It’s a month to remind men to get routine health checkups. Thankfully we have many reasons to celebrate our fathers and men among us. So, step aside ladies as we recognize these men among us for all the hard work they do, the headaches they cause, and all the other things about men that we put up with.

On a serious note, if you call yourself a man and yet hold back some critical health information from your health care provider, do you still deserve that Man card? Did you mention that red-scaly bump down there? Did you ask about why it doesn’t go up like it used to down there? Or did you shy away from all that ego-deprecating information?

There is no denying that as humans, men inherited a legacy of wanting to projecting toughness and good health even when they aren't the case. Historically, men have taken on riskier jobs and lifestyles as they strive provide and protect their families. A recent study published by the Journal of the American Heart Association indicates that men who chronically felt overwhelmed by life and responsibilities often developed heart disease risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol at a quicker rate than their less-worried peers.

In this current health and economic climate where a pandemic persists and the cost of living is rising at historical levels, one can safely assume that men feel overwhelmed now more than ever. And yet, many are too shy to reveal critical health concerns to their health care provider for fear of ridicule or judgment that maybe he is not man enough. BevelX Labs is happy to share 3 tips to overcome that shyness that you have always managed to hide so well.

1: Choose a good day to visit: Unless it’s urgent – and yes, health checkups can be considered urgent – don’t schedule any time without considering what time of day or the week you may feel exhausted and overwhelmed with responsibilities. The last thing you need is having to show up to your doctor’s office and not having the patience to sit in the waiting room for far too long and then mustering the courage to share some uncomfortable personal health information.

2: Prepare before you visit: Our minds have a way of deemphasizing or completely forgetting uncomfortable memory. Like dropping a hot potato, the mind preferably buries that information we do not want to think about or even worse; share with the world. Therefore, next time you have to have to see your doctor, remind yourself that you need help and therefore must ask for it, not dance around it. If you cannot get those words out of your mouth, make a note on a paper, hand it over to your doctor, and let them help you help them.

3: Vitals can wait: White coat syndrome is real. You may not believe it, but as humans, many of us unconsciously associate the sight of a white coat with a definite health concern. As one deals with a source of fear and anxiety, that unwanted feeling withers away gradually the more time as one confronts and engages it. So, next time you visit your doctor’s office, kindly request that they wait until you speak to your physician before they start cuffing and pumping those arms. This will reduce the feeling of anxiety and put your mind more at ease to share those thoughts and health concerns.

Try these tips, and you will be deemed man enough, or at least more of it, when it comes to your health checkups.

Goodluck!

Disclaimer: BevelX Labs is a local Healthcare Solutions company based in Houston, Texas. BevelX Labs is solely responsible for the entire content of this blog. This content is solely for entertainment and has not been endorsed by any entity and is not to be regarded as healthcare advice. Please consult with your healthcare provider for all your healthcare needs.