May | Mental Health Awareness Month Bevel-X Labs Moderator

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Over the last few years, there has been a rise in mental illnesses and those experiencing mental health symptoms. Most of us have family members or friends who are dealing with mental health conditions and have seen firsthand the impact and the importance of getting help.

Health experts urge you to reach out if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of mental illness. Learning all you can about mental health is an important first step. Contact your health care provider or state/county mental health office for more information and resources.

Just like maintaining physical health, there are also steps you can take to promote mental health and wellness. Most of us rightfully believe that a healthy diet can positively impact mental health as well as promote feelings of well-being. In addition to a healthy diet, staying physically active, getting adequate sleep and helping and connecting with others can benefit mental health.

Nowadays, it has become fairly easy to get in touch with a mental health specialist. With the advent of telehealth services and fast-evolving healthcare landscape, anyone can now simply google and schedule a remote, on-demand counseling session. Long gone are days when one would’ve had to call or drive to an office, schedule an appointment, and then wait weeks or months to get the help they need. Of course, we must also account for potential medical insurance coverage challenges. But thankfully, the Harris County Public Health System is a rich resource even for those who are either uninsured or underinsured. They will also guide non-Harris County residents in finding the right resources for their mental health.

Lastly, Bevel-X Labs urges local Houstonians to take charge of their mental health!

Disclaimer: Article was inspired by Kathleen Elaine’s blog at safefruitsandveggies.com. Bevel-X Labs is solely responsible for the content of this article. Bevel-X Labs does not endorse, suggest, or advise, but simply provides this content for entertainment purposes. Bevel-X Labs is not endorsed by any entity mentioned in this article. Bevel-X Labs is not affiliated with any entity mentioned in this article.