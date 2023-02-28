Today Ivan Lendl Reaches Top of ATP World Rankings 40 Years Ago

Ivan Lendl with his striking diamond outfit Photo by ©Getty Images

Forty years ago on February 28, 1983, Ivan Lendl reached the top of the ATP world rankings for the first time, becoming the first player in tennis history to hold the number-one spot without winning a Grand Slam tournament. Lendl had 15 titles in the calculation period of the charts, making him a formidable opponent on the court.

Despite being perceived as a "weak" number one, Lendl proved his worth just over a year later by winning the Roland Garros final against his arch-rival John McEnroe after a 2-0 set deficit. He went on to win eight individual titles in majors and a total of 94 titles in his career.

Lendl, now 62, continues to make his mark on the sport as a coach, working with Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev in the past. His partnership with Murray yielded significant success, including two Wimbledon titles and two Olympic gold medals. While his stint with Zverev was shorter than expected, Lendl's impact on the sport remains unparalleled.

Today, Lendl is regarded as one of the greatest icons of tennis, and his rise to the top of the rankings four decades ago serves as a testament to his legendary status.

Lendl's unwavering dedication to physical fitness and preparation off the court was an inspiration for many players, setting a standard that is still followed today. Although he never achieved his ultimate goal of winning Wimbledon, his tireless pursuit of victory served as a valuable lesson in perseverance for all who watched him play.

Lendl's strict discipline and rigorous training regimens also paved the way for his success as a coach after retiring from the sport. His tutelage of Andy Murray, particularly in the development of a stronger forehand and an assertive style of play, led to the Scottish player winning three Grand Slam titles.

Lendl's influence on tennis is difficult to overstate, and his name will undoubtedly be enshrined in the annals of the sport for generations to come.