Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For Good

When I first saw the 'Be Someone' mural at the I-10 and 1-45 Interchange, it made me unaccountably happy. We are all someone, of course. But the words made me think about who that someone was and how that someone might do and be better.

I am not the only one. The Houston Arts District has a whole page dedicated to it.

Originally painted in 2012 by an anonymous graffiti artist on a train bridge, Be Someone has become iconic in Houston — guerilla art with a message of significance in an unlikely but prominent location. It’s had several reincarnations since being painted and was most recently restored (after being blacked out) by local college students who believe its message of encouragement means quite a bit to a lot of people. The artist feels free to let the street art take on a life of its own and has used the public work to launch his brand and entrepreneurial pursuits. The graffiti is so beloved in the city that a petition gathered more than 35,000 signatures to request that be designated a protected landmark.

The art was there for years. I wondered if there was a code for graffiti artists who had all agreed not to mess with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNHxw_0im47zgr00
BE SOMEONEFresh Arts.org

But then the magic spell lifted.

ABC 13 Eyewitness News reported that it was 'Wash Ur Hands' in March of 2020, right after the first person died of the coronavirus. In April, 'Be Someone' came back - only to be replaced with #SAVEOURCHILDREN in June of 2021.

Was it to bring awareness to child trafficking? Or was it a QAnon thing? No one knows because the 'artists' weren't dumb enough to take credit for it. Witnesses told Channel 13 they saw people taking photos with their paint supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHDUa_0im47zgr00
Be Someone Mural before it was painted over a second timeBe Someone Instagram

The Be Someone mural has an Instagram account and one of the artists posted this before the second defacement.

"Took this beautiful shot right before it got painted over. I'd like to thank ya'll for showing so much love and living up to the Besomeone movement. Keep going, keep representing and go make a difference in your daily life. Go out there and do it for your own sanity, your own Joy and spread the love! Even if we don't paint the bridge anymore we will still continue to put in work! 10 years of the Besomeone Bridge has been amazing. Thank you to the friends and family that have believed in us every step of the way. We'll see where the road leads us and I hope y'all continue to ride with us."

The following November, the words "Be Sus" appeared on the trestle. If you are aware of the AmongUs craze, you'll understand. A 'Vote or Die' message made it in there too.

Police and Union Pacific officials understandably wished people would stay off the trestle altogether.

"Often, by the time a trespasser hears the train, it's too late," railroad officials told Channel 13. Houstonians despaired of ever seeing the inspirational message again.

In early October, however, the Be Someone Instagram page had good news. 'Be Someone' was back.

"And let it be forever!!!!" replied user cristinaloochee
I wish people would stop painting over it!" added lila501
Maybe this time the other people with a paintbrush and an agenda will stay away and the sign will indeed be designated a national landmark. With all the negativity in the world right now, Houston needs this sign. And another World Series win. But that's a story for another day.

