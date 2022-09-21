UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art Project

High Star Road and Westward Street at Hillcroft Street, Gulfton Community's main street corridor UP Art Studio

You may know UP Art Studio for their murals on Houston's utility boxes, but the organization is also involved in many other city projects. Like the in-progress partnership in Gulfton with Houston Public Works and Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority.

This project will integrate art into the crosswalks and pedestrian spaces at High Star Road and Westward Street at Hillcroft Street, which is Gulfton Community's main street corridor.

This initiative is funded through a Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Grant which provides cities with grants of up to $25,000 for projects that use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces, and engage residents of their communities. Projects were selected based on their impact, viability, quality, and visual interest.

In 2021, Bloomberg Philanthropies awarded 26 U.S. cities the grants to install projects in 2022-23 that use art and design to improve street safety, revitalize public spaces, and engage residents of their communities. This program is inspired by work done to improve pedestrian safety and revitalize New York City streets. In 2020, 16 U.S. cities received grants.

“Asphalt art projects help cities reclaim public spaces, make them brighter and safer, and build community – all important goals, especially amid the continuing hardships of the pandemic,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies in a 2021 press release. “Cities that tap into the power of public art bring new life and energy to city streets, inspiring residents and fostering a shared spirit of neighborhood pride. There can be real civic strength in public art, and this program helps cities capitalize on it.”

Houston Public Works and the Gulfton Community Selection Committee selected UP Art Studio as the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Grant project artist. UP Art Studio has hired artists Robin Munro, Max Lowtide, Carson Russell, and Amol Saraf to help complete the project. Connect Community is the non-profit fiscal agent.

Houston Public Works, Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority, Southwest Management District, Connect Community, and Together for Safer Roads have worked to find solutions to improve mobility and safety along Hillcroft Avenue in the Gulfton neighborhood and have identified public artwork as one means by which that can be achieved. Houston Public Works already completed the Hillcroft Safety Improvement project as part of this Safer Streets initiative.

The project included widened sidewalks, new traffic signals, signage, floating METRO bus stops, and protected bike lanes. The Gulfton Safe Streets project will bring vibrancy to the intersection's grey infrastructure and restore the user's perception of safety when crossing and waiting in Gulfton's gateway. The artwork will be a living project – a regenerated design every 2-years, that will allow the intervention to re-inspire, and be culturally relevant and meaningful over time.

Gulfton rendering Up Art Studio

UP Art Principals Noah Quiles and Elia Quiles are a husband-and-wife team who curates, creates, manages and implements public art plans and projects. Their mission is "Civic Pride Through Civic Art."

The firm commissions local and national artists and assists clients with ideation, planning, feasibility, funding, partnerships, community engagement, artist management, project delivery, and communications/PR. Since 2012, UP Art Studio has delivered hundreds of murals, Mini Murals, and other public art installations.

The Gulfton group will be working on the corridor Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25. The community is invited to come out and help prepare and paint the intersection from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Project construction is anticipated to be completed by September 26. Interested community volunteers can sign up at Gulfton Volunteers.