Illness-Plagued Springsteen and the E Street Band Still on in Philly, Wells Fargo Center Announces Other Upcoming Shows

Lionel Richie, The Cure, and Peter Gabriel are coming to Philadelphia this summer

After an officially unidentified illness forced Bruce Springsteen to postpone three shows in the past week, it's so far, so good for the show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday Mar. 16.

Rumor has it that Covid is the illness that's hit band members, with guitarist Stevie Van Zandt posting on Twitter, "Sorry folks. Covid" after missing a show in Texas on February 10. Violinist Soozie Tyrell also missed that show.

Shows were postponed last week in Connecticut, Ohio, and New York. Fans were told to hold on to their tickets because the shows will be rescheduled.

As of Wednesday, the Thursday night show in Philly is still on. The Wells Fargo Center sold out its tickets for the show quickly, but tickets are still available through third-party vendors including Stub Hub and Seat Geek.

In the past weeks, the Wells Fargo Center announced some of the artists who are coming to the venue this summer. Lionel Richie will take the stage along with Earth, Wind & Fire on August 15 as part of the Sing a Song All Night Long tour. Richie said in a video that this is a tour he's been "trying to do for years."

The Cure will be bringing their Song of a Lost World tour to Philly on June 24. The band finished up the European leg of the tour in December and will begin playing in North America in May. This is the first time the band will be touring North America since 2016. Tickets for the Wells Fargo Center show go on sale at noon on Mar. 17.

Peter Gabriel will be at the Wells-Fargo Center on September 16 as part of the North American leg of his i/o The Tour, which will start in Europe in May. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are also on sale for other upcoming Wells Fargo Center shows including Bryan Adams on June 7, Duran Duran on Sept. 7, and Depeche Mode on October 25.