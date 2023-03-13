Pennsylvania is One of the Top 20 States for Camping According to an Annual Ranking

PA ranks high on camper satisfaction and attractions

While the Pacific coast states tend to rank highest for outdoor activities due to their expansive open spaces, Pennsylvania made the top 20 in Lawn Love's 2023 U.S. campground rankings. Neighboring New York made the top 5, and both states rank higher on safety than their western cousins.

Pennsylvania came in at number 17 overall in Lawn Love's camping ranking of all fifty states. Although California took the top spot, it came in dead last in safety. PA did much better at 27, while New York was ranked 16th safest for camping.

PA ranked number 12 for quality and 13 for access. The state didn't do so well on affordability, though, coming in at number 46.

The most affordable state to camp in? North Dakota - which is also the safest, and the least accessible.

Pennsylvania also tied with Ohio in 5th place for most attractions and came in 4th for camper ratings.

Lawn Love compared campgrounds in all 50 states and based its ranking on metrics including trails, acreage, access, and supplies, in addition to affordability, safety, and camper satisfaction.

Within PA, the identity of the best campground depends on who you ask. VisitPA.com, the state's official tourism website, puts Hersheypark Camping Resort in the number one spot, as does the camping website Beyond the Tent.

But various travel sites pick different campgrounds as best in the state, often judging based on user ratings.

Bald Eagle State Park takes the top spot on VacationIdea's list, while Rickett's Glen State Park ranks number one with Interesting Pennsylvania and Beyond.

Traveling Lifestyle likes Bear Run Campground best, while the popular travel site Trip Advisor puts Hickory Hollow Campground at number one with an average of 5-star reviews.

With the summer camping season coming up, it's recommended to book early to insure getting the site you want.