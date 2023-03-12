The Push to Bring Train Service from Scranton to NYC is Gaining Steam as an Important Deadline Approaches

A petition supporting rail service in Scranton is rapidly gaining signatures as the deadline for an application for funding approaches

It's been more than 40 years since Scranton last had rail service to New York City, and efforts to bring it back seem to be getting closer than ever to paying off. A petition in support of restoring the rail connection from Scranton to NYC has nearly 10,000 signatures, and it will be included in an application to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for funding.

The organizers of the all-volunteer group Scranton Railroad Restoration Coalition are aiming for a total of 11100 signatures by March 27, when the application to the FRA is due. As of this writing, the petition has 9,986 signatures. An original deadline of Jan. 31 for signing was extended. The original deadline for the application to the FRA Corridor ID Program was also extended by a week.

The group's executive director, Tyler Kusma, says that petition signatures came slowly when the project was first organized in 2019, but the number of signers has quadrupled during the previous four years. In January, Kusma said he hopes 2023 will be the year the plan of restoring rail service will become a reality.

Kusma's organization is advocating for three projects: Amtrak service between Scranton, Binghamton, and New York City; Amtrack Service between Scranton, Allentown, and Philadelphia; and the restoration of the Lackawanna Cut-off up to Scranton.

The effort to bring rail service back to Scranton has been ongoing for decades, and some people are skeptical about the possibility of it ever returning. But supporters of the idea, including Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, say that the restoration of rail service could help the local economy.

More information and the petition are available at the Scranton Railroad Restoration Coalition website.