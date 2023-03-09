New Pennsylvania Coffee Shop Provides Jobs for People with Diverse Abilities

Coffee Inclusive in Pittston held a soft opening with grand opening scheduled this month

Photo by tabitha turner on Unsplash

Pittston-based NEPA Inclusive has opened a non-profit coffee shop that welcomes all job applicants, including those with diverse abilities. The coffee shop, located at 350 Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston, had a soft opening Tuesday while it continues to train employees. A grand opening event is scheduled for March 13 at 10 a.m.

Coffee Inclusive serves coffee and espresso drinks, tea, smoothies, baked goods acai bowls and juice drinks. NEPA Inclusive states its vision for the coffee shop as "a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for employees with diverse abilities that will serve as a gathering place and event site for the community."

The coffee shop's grand opening on Monday will be hosted by Chris Bohinski of WBRE. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held with Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, members of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, and staffs of Coffee Inclusive and NEPA Inclusive. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders mascot Champ will also be on hand to pose for pictures with kids and adults.

The first 50 customers at the grand opening will receive a free beverage of their choice. Prizes will be given away throughout the day's event.

Two other companies that employ workers with diverse abilities will provide menu items for the coffee shop. Baked goods will be provided by Bucks County's Bake Ability, headquartered in Holicong. Dog treats will come from Duke Delights, a Lehigh Valley company that employs people with autism and other developmental disabilities. Coffee Inclusive has also partnered with Scranton's Electric City Roasting Company to bring specialty coffee beans to the Pittston shop.

Coffee Inclusive's open hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 pm. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shop will also be open Tuesday - Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.