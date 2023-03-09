New Ocean State Job Lot Store in Elizabethtown, PA Will Hold Its Grand Opening This Weekend

Discount retailer opens its 8th Pennsylvania location on March 9 with events planned for Grand Opening on Saturday

Ocean State Job Lot has opened its new store in Elizabethtown on South Market Street at the former Kmart location. The grand opening event will begin on Saturday, March 11 at 9 am, with special discounts, contests, and vendors on site.

East Coast Mini Donuts and On My Grind Coffee will be on hand at the store's grand opening, along with Mimzy's Entertainment, which will offer face painting for kids and adults.

Ocean State Job Lot, which is named after Rhode Island where its first store was opened in 1977, is a retailer of discount merchandise and closeout items in multiple categories. the Elizabethtown store is its 151st location and 8th in Pennsylvania. Most locations of the chain are in New England, with a few stores in New York and New Jersey. Expansion into central PA included store openings in State College, Shillington, and Warminster, and there are plans for a Harrisburg store in the future. There are also stores in Dickson City near Scranton, and in Wilkes-Barre.

Ocean State Job Lot is known for its closeout deals, overstock merchandise that it buys from other retailers, and resells at a discount. But the chain's director of store operations, Paul Cox, says closeouts only make up about half of the merchandise sold in its stores. Everything is else "regular items."

The new Elizabethtown store has 42 employees and is planning to hire more. The Ocean State Job Lots Charitable Foundation partners with community and business leaders to support the communities where stores are located. The stores also offer deals to first responders, teachers, seniors and veterans during different months of the year.