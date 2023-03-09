Anchor Store Home Depot Set for Summer Opening at the New Macungie Crossing Shopping Center in PA

The retail center will feature more stores, restaurants, and electric car charging stations

Home Depot will be the anchor store at the new Macungie Crossing Shopping Center in Trexlertown. The home improvement store is nearing completion and scheduled to open in the summer. The shopping center has been in planning for years by retail developer RD Management but sat vacant until 2022 when the developer presented amended plans for the project. Work on the Home Depot began in November.

The Home Depot will have a large garden center and dark sky lighting that minimizes glare. The parking lot will accommodate about 651 vehicles and be lit with LED lighting. Six electric vehicle charging stations are planned to be placed between Home Depot and another building.

Work on the second building is expected to start in late 2023. Future businesses in the shopping center could include more retailers and restaurants. Lower Macungie Township director of community development Nathan Jones says that the space has room for more expansion in the future.

The Macungie Crossing is located on Hamilton Boulevard and Grange Road near Hamilton Crossing, the Shoppes at Trexler, Walmart, Kohl's, and other shopping locations. Jones says the shopping center will have frontage on Hamilton Boulevard and interior access.

In 2022, Jones said that over the years that the site was vacant, concerns about parking were expressed by area residents, with improvements to the site made to address those concerns. The township continued to work with businesses on improving traffic flow and enhancing traffic lights on Hamilton Boulevard.

RD Management has not provided specific reasons for the site's 15-year period of sitting vacant while the shopping center was expected. The company said it would release details at a future date.