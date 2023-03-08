Pennsylvania St. Patrick's Parades and the State's Birthday Coincide for a Busy Weekend

City parades and free admission historical sites are among the things to do this weekend

Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre are all holding their respective St. Patrick's Day parades the weekend of March 11 and 12. Sunday is also PA Charter Day, the state's birthday. Many museums and historical sites will be offering free admission to honor the date.

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade will be on Sunday. The Bucks County parade in Levittown will be held Saturday.

In the northeast, Scranton will hold its St. Patrick's parade on Saturday, and Wilkes-Barre's parade is scheduled for Sunday.

In Pittsburgh, the city's St. Patrick's Day parade will be held on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania State Police are reminding people to drive safely or not drive at all this weekend, as the holiday often involves drinking as part of celebrations. People can expect increased police presence and DUI checkpoints in cities.

Sunday, Mar. 12 is also a lesser-known holiday, Pennsylvania Charter Day. It marks the anniversary of the day in 1681 when King Charles II of England granted a charter to William Penn. This year, the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg will have Penn's original charter on display and offer free admission for Sunday only. The charter will remain on display through Mar. 17.

Other historical sites and museums that are offering free admission on Sunday to celebrate the state's 342nd birthday include Brandywine Battlefield Park, Bushyrun Battlefield, Conrad Weiser Homestead, Cornwall Iron Furnace, The Daniel Boone Homestead, Drake Well Museum & Park, Eckley Miners' Village, Historic Ephrata Cloister, Fort Pitt Museum, Graeme Park, Joseph Priestly House, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, Pennsbury Manor, PA Anthracite Heritage Museum, PA Lumber Museum, Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, and Somerset Historical Center.

Daylight Saving Time also starts this weekend, at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, adding an extra hour to the weekend's festivities.