PA Governor Shapiro Talks Tax Breaks, Raising Minimum Wage and Making Cell Phones Cheaper in His First Budget Address

The governor's address focused on lowering costs for Pennsylvanians and increasing economic opportunity

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro gave his first budget address on March 7. Key points the governor made in his budget proposal include his plan to increase PA's minimum wage to $15, increase the property tax/rent rebate, and eliminate the state's tax on mobile phones. In addition, the governor addressed the worker shortage by proposing tax incentives for teachers, police officers, and nurses.

The governor proposed a "significant expansion" to the state's property tax and rent rebate. His plan would raise the current maximum rebate from $650 to $1000 for seniors, and increase the income cap to $45,000.

Eliminating Pennsylvania's cell phone tax would save Pennsylvanians $124 million a year, the governor said. He re-emphasized his commitment to raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour, and discussed workers' rights, proposing funding to hire new labor law compliance investigators.

The governor also wants to incentivize entry into some professions with a tax credit. He proposes a $2,500 credit to new teachers, nurses, and law enforcement officers in the state. PA residents who are newly certified in those professions would receive a tax credit of up to $2,500 each year for three years under the plan. The credit would also apply to out-of-state licensees who move to Pennsylvania to work in the state.

Other issues the governor addressed include raising SNAP benefits, criminal justice reform, public safety, and mental health.

The governor closed his address by reaffirming his support of same-sex marriage, access to abortion services, and voting rights.