Lobster Chain Opening Its First Pennsylvania Restaurant Has Had Trouble in Other States

BK Lobster has been sued and accused of being a Ponzi scheme by some franchise owners

A seafood restaurant that's known for its lobster rolls will be holding the grand opening for its first Pennsylvania location on March 11 in the Poconos. The new BK Lobster will be open in Smithfield Township in Monroe County. The seafood restaurant started in Brooklyn, NY, and has opened locations across the country, but some franchisees and investors have filed lawsuits against the company, alleging fraud.

CEO Rodney Bonds admits that he violated New York State law by opening several franchises there without registering them. But he explains that he did not understand the NY law at the time, and says his lawyers have informed him of registration requirements in certain states.

Troubles in NY continued for Bond and BK Lobster with lawsuits, most of which involved franchisees not paying bills. But some franchisees sued Bonds, with one, a NY investor, accusing Bonds of running a Ponzi scheme. The investor claims that Bonds promised a return on investment "the first day." The investor filed a lawsuit after not receiving any money for months.

Some franchisees outside of NY say they have no issues with Bonds or BK Lobster. This year, BK Lobster is planning to open new locations in Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, and Georgia in addition to the Pennsylvania location in the Poconos. Pennsylvania does not require franchise registration.

Before starting BK Lobster, Bonds was involved in franchising with the company Rapid Realty. That company was accused of operating a Ponzi scheme and franchisees filed a class-action lawsuit.