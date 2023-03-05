The Appearance of the Aurora Borealis in PA Draws Attention to a State Park with Excellent Views of the Night Sky

The spot in northern PA offers a view of exceptionally dark skies

View from Cherry Springs State Park Photo by {{{1}}}, CC BY 2.0

The aurora borealis, or the northern lights, as the phenomenon is also called, made a surprise appearance in the skies of Pennsylvania in late February. People as far south as central PA captured photos of the aurora, and photographer and physicist Sujay Singh created a time-lapse video he caught in Sullivan County.

The aurora borealis is an almost daily phenomenon, caused by solar wind energy that combines with the earth's magnetic field to produce vivid, colorful light in the night sky. The lights are most visible in places closer to the magnetic north pole, such as Iceland, Norway, Alaska, and some parts of Canada. But when the solar wind is particularly strong, the aurora can be visible farther south, as was the case last week when it was seen in the Pennsylvania skies.

When the conditions are right, the key ingredient for being able to see the northern lights is a dark sky. For Americans in the eastern part of the country, one of the darkest night skies can be seen in Pennsylvania at the Cherry Springs State Park in Cloudersport. Cherry Springs is a dark sky park registered with the International Dark-Sky Association, which calls the park one of the best places in the eastern U.S. for stargazing due to its exceptionally dark skies.

Singh did not divulge his exact location for capturing video of the northern lights in PA, but he said it was not Cherry Springs State Park. The appearance of the aurora in PA was not a complete surprise to some, because the Space Weather Prediction Center had anticipated a particularly strong geomagnetic storm for the end of February.