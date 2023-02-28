PA's Lycoming Mall Closes for Good, but Still has a Future

New owners plan to revamp the mall as a multi-purpose center

The Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale has permanently closed after 45 years in operation. The mall, which opened in 1978, closed its doors for good on February 24. But the sale of the property means that there could be something new in store in the future. The new owners plan to repurpose the mall as a multi-purpose commercial and residential center.

The Lycoming Mall at one time had 80 stores, including original anchor store Hess's and other anchors like the Bon Ton as well as smaller specialty stores including K.B. Toys and Deb.

Earlier in February, Spencer's Gifts closed its Lycoming Mall store, and other stores were asked to vacate the premises by the end of the month.

The mall is being sold for $15 million to real estate developer FAMVEST, LLC. The developer's plan is to turn the mall into a mixed-use commercial and retail property that could include stores and restaurants in addition to residential units.

Shopping malls have been on the decline in recent years. But some design experts still believe there is a future for mall spaces. Mark Taylor of the architectural design firm MG2 says that the original concept of malls was more similar to multi-purpose use centers than strictly shopping centers. "The original vision for the mall was to have a mixed-use community that had all the components of a town center," he says. "A lot of mall operators lost their way and just made these spaces for retail only. It diluted the whole thing." Taylor says that mall spaces still offer something that is difficult to get online: The chance to be around other people, something that he says people still want.

Closing on the sale of the Lycoming Mall is expected to complete in early March. Redevelopment plans include demolishing a part of the mall and constructing new buildings. Two exterior-entrance stores, Books-A-Million and Burlington Coat Factory, are not expected to close.