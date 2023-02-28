Michaels Online Store is Expanding with a Third-Party Marketplace

The craft and hobby retailer will increase its online inventory to more than 1 million items

Michaels is giving online shoppers a big increase in the available arts, crafts, and hobby products on its website. The company has launched an online marketplace where third-party sellers can list their items on the official Michaels website.

Michaels, which calls itself the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, has brick-and-mortar stores in 49 states and in Canada, and about 250,000 products available for online purchase. The marketplace will add 750,000 products to online purchase options for customers.

For sellers, Michaels marketplace is invitation-only at launch, according to the website. Michaels says these invited sellers are "experienced, professional sellers in the arts and crafts space." The site has an application for new sellers to apply, along with information about Michaels' rules for marketing, and tips for sellers to get the most out of their marketplace stores.

Customers who browse the Michaels website or use the search feature will see marketplace items displayed along with Michaels items. Shipping for marketplace items is the responsibility of the sellers, along with return policies and refund or replacement policies.

Michaels has been undergoing a "digital transformation," according to executive VP of marketing and e-commerce, Heather Bennett. The retailer revamped its rewards program at the suggestion of customers and recently announced the Michael's Credit Card, which offers customers 9 percent in rewards every day on Michaels purchases.

Michaels is based in Texas and was founded in 1973. The store's mission is "to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life."