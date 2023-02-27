Starbucks Upcoming Olive Oil Coffee Could Have Health Benefits, Some Health Experts Say

Starbucks Oleato beverage debuted in Italy and will come to America soon

Starbucks recently announced that it will be offering a new drink called Oleato, which is a blend of coffee and olive oil. The new beverage is now available in Italy, where interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz discovered the tradition of mixing a spoonful of olive oil in coffee. Even though a spoonful of Partanna extra virgin olive oil will add an additional 120 calories to the coffee drink, some health experts say it could be a drink for good health.

The American Heart Association says that olive oil is good for heart health because it lowers cholesterol. It also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and one study found that consuming more than a half tablespoon of olive oil a day could lower the risk of heart disease.

Dr. Steven Gundry, who promotes daily olive oil consumption, thinks the new Starbucks drink is "brilliant." He says, "It's just a brilliant idea combining two of the best polyphenol-containing compounds on earth together."

The other compound he's referring to is black coffee. He explains that polyphenol-containing compounds can boost the health of the heart and brain.

But registered dietician Laura Ligos thinks the combination of oil and coffee wouldn't taste good, and she thinks the extra 120 calories is a concern. She also has concerns about Oleato involving oat milk, and Gundry agrees. He says the coffee and olive oil combination works best when the coffee is black.

Oleato debuted in Milan, Italy on February 22, and will come to the United States, starting in California, in the spring. It will later be rolled out across the U.S. as well as in the U.K., Japan, and the Middle East.