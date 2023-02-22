Hellertown, PA

Pennsylvania School Shuts Down After Threats Involving "Satan Club" Approval

Bethany Latham

What is the "After School Satan Club" that currently operates in several U.S. schools?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MTHu_0kwEmTUe00
Photo byAaron BurdenonUnsplash

The Saucon Valley School District near Allentown, PA recently approved a new club in its middle school in Hellertown. The club is called The After School Satan Club and its sponsored by The Satanic Temple. After parents were sent notices on February 20 about the new club, the school announced it was closed for classes on Wednesday after receiving a threat.

Though the school district has not said that the threat was directly related to the announcement of the new club approval, the "Satan Club" has created controversy. The school says that it had no legal reason to refuse the club permission to meet at the school, due to a 2001 Supreme Court case. In Good News Club v. Milford Central School District, the Supreme Court ruled that schools cannot discriminate against clubs based on religious viewpoints.

The Satanic Temple says the After School Satan Club has nothing to do with the "supernatural Satan." June Everett, an ordained minister for the temple, says, "We look to Satan as a symbol of standing up against Tyrannical authority."

The official webpage of the After School Satan Club on the Satanic Temple website states that it only opens clubs where there are already existing religious clubs. The club's mission statement says, "Proselytization is not our goal, and we’re not interested in converting children to Satanism." The club uses "games, art projects, community projects, guest speakers, and fun experiments," according to its handbook on the website.

The club at the Saucon Valley Middle School is scheduled to have its first meeting on March 8, and two more meetings during the remainder of the school year. It will be the first of the clubs in Pennsylvania. Last year, the Northern York County School District board voted against the Satanic Temple opening a club in its schools.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Schools# Religion# Children# Parenting# Education

Comments / 354

Published by

Bethany Latham reports news that matters to you in your daily life and your work life. Unbiased reporting of news that's of interest to Pennsylvania residents and people across the United States.

Wilkes-Barre, PA
1K followers

More from Bethany Latham

Pennsdale, PA

PA's Lycoming Mall Closes for Good, but Still has a Future

New owners plan to revamp the mall as a multi-purpose center. The Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale has permanently closed after 45 years in operation. The mall, which opened in 1978, closed its doors for good on February 24. But the sale of the property means that there could be something new in store in the future. The new owners plan to repurpose the mall as a multi-purpose commercial and residential center.

Read full story

Michaels Online Store is Expanding with a Third-Party Marketplace

The craft and hobby retailer will increase its online inventory to more than 1 million items. Michaels is giving online shoppers a big increase in the available arts, crafts, and hobby products on its website. The company has launched an online marketplace where third-party sellers can list their items on the official Michaels website.

Read full story

Starbucks Upcoming Olive Oil Coffee Could Have Health Benefits, Some Health Experts Say

Starbucks Oleato beverage debuted in Italy and will come to America soon. Starbucks recently announced that it will be offering a new drink called Oleato, which is a blend of coffee and olive oil. The new beverage is now available in Italy, where interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz discovered the tradition of mixing a spoonful of olive oil in coffee. Even though a spoonful of Partanna extra virgin olive oil will add an additional 120 calories to the coffee drink, some health experts say it could be a drink for good health.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA Legislators Considering Lowering Driving Age to 15, Which Would Bring PA in Line with Most Other States

15 is the age for getting a learner's permit in most states, and in some, the age is even lower. Teenagers in Pennsylvania can apply for a learner's permit to drive when they are 16 years old, but new legislation has been proposed in the PA House of Representatives that would lower the age to 15 for a permit and a junior license. If the proposed bill is passed, PA would join many other states in having a minimum age of 15 for learner's permit eligibility.

Read full story
66 comments
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes University Announces Free Textbooks for Students, but Barnes and Noble Reveals Some Costs

Barnes and Noble says the program saves students money but the books are paid with tuition and must be returned. Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre recently announced that it is the fourth college in Pennsylvania to partner with Barnes and Noble (BN) College to make textbooks free for all students, beginning in the 2023-2024 fall semester year. BN College says that the program provides savings to students, but the cost of textbooks is bundled with tuition, and the books must be returned by students, or purchased individually.

Read full story

Ames Stores Delays Website Launch, Prompting More Hoax Speculation

Ames says it's having server issues but some followers are skeptical. Silver Knight Group, the parent company of Ames Department Stores since its announced relaunch, posted an announcement on its blog earlier in February stating that Ames will launch its new website on February 25. But instead of a new website, the Ames URL leads to the same page announcement page on Saturday, while a new Twitter post from Ames explains why.

Read full story
Hellertown, PA

PA School District Reverses Decision, Rejects After School Satan Club

Superintendent cites "disruption of education" as the reason for the reversal. The Saucon Valley School District in Hellertown, PA in the Lehigh Valley announced last week its decision to approve an application submitted by a Satanic Temple club. The After School Satan Club applied to hold meetings at the district's middle school. But now the superintendent says she has reversed the decision because the club didn't meet school board policy.

Read full story
27 comments

Walmart Mainstays Scented Candles Recalled Due to Glass Breaking

Halloween and Autumn Candles Pose Fire and Injury Hazard. The manufacturers of Walmart's Mainstays brand scented candles are recalling 1.2 million candles that they say are a fire hazard. The candle wicks can burn too close to the edge of the glass, potentially causing the glass to break.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Philadelphia Mayor Calls PA a "gun-crazy" State at Press Conference After the Death of Temple Police Officer

The mayor says guns should be controlled like liquor in PA. Pennsylvania has tight controls on the sale of alcohol within the state. Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney thinks gun sales should be controlled the same way. Kenney made his remarks during a press conference after the fatal shooting of a Temple University police officer.

Read full story
174 comments
Pennsylvania State

PA Amusement Parks That are Opening Early for 2023 Season and Adding New Rides

Some popular PA theme parks will debut new rides this year and be open starting April 1. The state's biggest amusement park and one of its top children and family parks will be opening on April 1 and debuting new rides. New rides are also coming to some other theme parks in the state this year.

Read full story
2 comments
Perris, CA

Another City in California Mandates Healthy Snacks at Grocery Store Checkout Aisles

Sugary snacks and soda will no longer be allowed near checkout lines. The snacks for sale at checkout aisles in stores create impulse purchases while shoppers are waiting in line. Traditionally these sections are stocked with candy, bagged snacks like potato chips and sometimes refrigerated soft drinks. But now in California, the city of Perris is following in the footsteps of the city of Berkeley in forbidding retailers from selling "unhealthy" foods at checkout aisles. Instead, these aisles must contain healthier snack items like fruits, nuts, and no-calorie or low-calorie beverages or seltzer.

Read full story
24 comments

Ames Department Stores Announces February 25 Opening Date for Shopping Website

As Ames Department Stores and its parent company, Silver Knight Group (SKG), continue to promote the reopening of Ames stores in several states and online, the SKG blog has now posted that February 25 this year will be the launch date for the online version of the store.

Read full story
25 comments
Bridgeport, WV

Boscov's Department Stores Expanding to West Virginia for 50th Store Opening

The Pennsylvania-based retailer will open a store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, WV. Boscov's is planning to open its 50th store, and that store will be the first in West Virginia. The new Boscov's store will be located at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

Read full story
2 comments
Wilkes-barre, PA

The Man Who "is" Elton John in Philadelphia Freedom Tribute Band is One of Wilkes-Barre's Own

The band will play to a sold-out crowd on February 18 at the F.M. Kirby Center. Doug Delescavage has been an Elton John fan his entire life. Now, he heads the band Philadelphia Freedom, an Elton John tribute band that is currently touring. Like Doug, most of the other members of the band are from the Wilkes-Barre area.

Read full story

The Day After Valentine's Day is Singles Awareness Day

When Dustin Barnes was in high school, he and some friends decided that instead of being sad about being romantically unattached, they should celebrate their singleness instead. Barnes says that he created Singles Awareness Day to be honored on February 15, which is the day after Valentine's Day.

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

A Different Pennsylvania Lottery is Being Held With Whiskey as the Prize

PA is holding lotteries for the chance to buy rare whiskey or bourbon. The PA State Liquor Control Board says that it holds lotteries for limited edition items to give all Pennsylvania residents a fair chance to purchase these items. There are three lotteries open now; one for whiskey and the other two for bourbon. But winners will have to pay to purchase their prize.

Read full story
3 comments

Doordash Partners with Roku to Test Shoppable Ads, Offers Free DoorDash Trial to Roku Users

Wendy's will be the first restaurant in shoppable ads testing. Doordash and Roku have announced that they are beginning to test shoppable ads, starting with ads for Wendy's. The Wendy's ads will offer exclusive access to a $5 discount on orders of at least $15.

Read full story
Wyoming County, PA

Police Give Details of "Mannequin" That Was Mistaken for Human Remains in Pennsylvania Creek

The object was an anatomically correct child-sized doll. On February 12, police were called to a creek in Wyoming County along Route 307 in Overfield Township after a parent and child were walking near the creek and spotted what appeared to be a human foot sticking out of a black plastic bag. Police officers and the Wyoming County coroner observed the bag and called in State Police. After documenting the item and opening the bag, the object inside was determined not to be human, but a lifelike doll.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA Schools Could Receive Grant Money for Getting Rid of Native American Mascots

The money would help schools eliminate Native American-themed mascots and logos. Days before the Philadelphia Eagles would face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Superbowl LVII, a memo was sent to Pennsylvania House members about new legislation that would encourage schools in PA to drop Native American mascots. State Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia) sent a memoto House members on February 9 asking for co-sponsors for the legislation, which would award a one-time grant to schools that voluntarily drop Native American-themed mascots or logos.

Read full story
86 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy