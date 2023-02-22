Pennsylvania School Shuts Down After Threats Involving "Satan Club" Approval

What is the "After School Satan Club" that currently operates in several U.S. schools?

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

The Saucon Valley School District near Allentown, PA recently approved a new club in its middle school in Hellertown. The club is called The After School Satan Club and its sponsored by The Satanic Temple. After parents were sent notices on February 20 about the new club, the school announced it was closed for classes on Wednesday after receiving a threat.

Though the school district has not said that the threat was directly related to the announcement of the new club approval, the "Satan Club" has created controversy. The school says that it had no legal reason to refuse the club permission to meet at the school, due to a 2001 Supreme Court case. In Good News Club v. Milford Central School District, the Supreme Court ruled that schools cannot discriminate against clubs based on religious viewpoints.

The Satanic Temple says the After School Satan Club has nothing to do with the "supernatural Satan." June Everett, an ordained minister for the temple, says, "We look to Satan as a symbol of standing up against Tyrannical authority."

The official webpage of the After School Satan Club on the Satanic Temple website states that it only opens clubs where there are already existing religious clubs. The club's mission statement says, "Proselytization is not our goal, and we’re not interested in converting children to Satanism." The club uses "games, art projects, community projects, guest speakers, and fun experiments," according to its handbook on the website.

The club at the Saucon Valley Middle School is scheduled to have its first meeting on March 8, and two more meetings during the remainder of the school year. It will be the first of the clubs in Pennsylvania. Last year, the Northern York County School District board voted against the Satanic Temple opening a club in its schools.