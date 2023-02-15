Wilkes-barre, PA

The Man Who "is" Elton John in Philadelphia Freedom Tribute Band is One of Wilkes-Barre's Own

Bethany Latham

The band will play to a sold-out crowd on February 18 at the F.M. Kirby Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzeS2_0kofzgOr00
Photo by2019 TPM Music, cabinetmusic at archive.org

Doug Delescavage has been an Elton John fan his entire life. Now, he heads the band Philadelphia Freedom, an Elton John tribute band that is currently touring. Like Doug, most of the other members of the band are from the Wilkes-Barre area.

Delescavage said in 2020 that he doesn't want to be Elton John, but he wants fans who attend his concert to have the experience of having been at a "classic" Elton John concert. The band's webpage says that Delescavage "is Elton John as he was in his 20's, full of joy and unlimited energy."

Philadelphia Freedom was formed in 2019 and started playing at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains. Since then, they've performed at venues around Pennsylvania and New England. Upcoming shows will be in Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and New Jersey. Though the upcoming Wilkes-Barre show is sold out, the band will be performing in Reading on February 25 at the Santander Performing Arts Center.

Delescavage admits that Elton John's fame is what sells his band's music. But he is a skilled musician in his own right. He studied at the Berklee College of Music and has worked as a music instructor.

The current Philadelphia Freedom lineup as listed on its webpage includes Delescavage as the frontman on lead vocals and piano, Bernie Gavlick on bass, Mike Shaw on drums, Aaron Eldred and Karl Rucker on guitars, and Jen Hunter on Synth. Hunter, Gavlick, and Eldred also contribute vocals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entertainment# Elton John# Tribute Band# Philadelphia Freedom# Wilkes Barre

Comments / 0

Published by

Bethany Latham reports news that matters to you in your daily life and your work life. Unbiased reporting of news that's of interest to Pennsylvania residents and people across the United States.

Wilkes-Barre, PA
745 followers

More from Bethany Latham

Perris, CA

Another City in California Mandates Healthy Snacks at Grocery Store Checkout Aisles

Sugary snacks and soda will no longer be allowed near checkout lines. The snacks for sale at checkout aisles in stores create impulse purchases while shoppers are waiting in line. Traditionally these sections are stocked with candy, bagged snacks like potato chips and sometimes refrigerated soft drinks. But now in California, the city of Perris is following in the footsteps of the city of Berkeley in forbidding retailers from selling "unhealthy" foods at checkout aisles. Instead, these aisles must contain healthier snack items like fruits, nuts, and no-calorie or low-calorie beverages or seltzer.

Read full story
16 comments

Ames Department Stores Announces February 25 Opening Date for Shopping Website

As Ames Department Stores and its parent company, Silver Knight Group (SKG), continue to promote the reopening of Ames stores in several states and online, the SKG blog has now posted that February 25 this year will be the launch date for the online version of the store.

Read full story
25 comments
Bridgeport, WV

Boscov's Department Stores Expanding to West Virginia for 50th Store Opening

The Pennsylvania-based retailer will open a store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, WV. Boscov's is planning to open its 50th store, and that store will be the first in West Virginia. The new Boscov's store will be located at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

Read full story
1 comments

The Day After Valentine's Day is Singles Awareness Day

When Dustin Barnes was in high school, he and some friends decided that instead of being sad about being romantically unattached, they should celebrate their singleness instead. Barnes says that he created Singles Awareness Day to be honored on February 15, which is the day after Valentine's Day.

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

A Different Pennsylvania Lottery is Being Held With Whiskey as the Prize

PA is holding lotteries for the chance to buy rare whiskey or bourbon. The PA State Liquor Control Board says that it holds lotteries for limited edition items to give all Pennsylvania residents a fair chance to purchase these items. There are three lotteries open now; one for whiskey and the other two for bourbon. But winners will have to pay to purchase their prize.

Read full story
3 comments

Doordash Partners with Roku to Test Shoppable Ads, Offers Free DoorDash Trial to Roku Users

Wendy's will be the first restaurant in shoppable ads testing. Doordash and Roku have announced that they are beginning to test shoppable ads, starting with ads for Wendy's. The Wendy's ads will offer exclusive access to a $5 discount on orders of at least $15.

Read full story
Wyoming County, PA

Police Give Details of "Mannequin" That Was Mistaken for Human Remains in Pennsylvania Creek

The object was an anatomically correct child-sized doll. On February 12, police were called to a creek in Wyoming County along Route 307 in Overfield Township after a parent and child were walking near the creek and spotted what appeared to be a human foot sticking out of a black plastic bag. Police officers and the Wyoming County coroner observed the bag and called in State Police. After documenting the item and opening the bag, the object inside was determined not to be human, but a lifelike doll.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA Schools Could Receive Grant Money for Getting Rid of Native American Mascots

The money would help schools eliminate Native American-themed mascots and logos. Days before the Philadelphia Eagles would face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Superbowl LVII, a memo was sent to Pennsylvania House members about new legislation that would encourage schools in PA to drop Native American mascots. State Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia) sent a memoto House members on February 9 asking for co-sponsors for the legislation, which would award a one-time grant to schools that voluntarily drop Native American-themed mascots or logos.

Read full story
86 comments

Ames Department Stores Parent Company Gives New Information About Ames Return

Silver Knight Group says some stores could open in March or April. The Twitter page for Ames Department Stores shared two new posts on February 9, with one announcing new information on the blog of Ames' parent company, Silver Knight Group.

Read full story
31 comments

Tops Markets Eliminating Instacart Shoppers, Hiring Its Own In-Store Shoppers for Pick-Up Orders

Instacart shoppers are being recruited for the switch. New York-based Tops Markets announced in January that it will no longer staff its stores with Instacart shoppers for customer pickup orders. Currently, some Tops stores already have Tops employees doing the shopping for customers who order for pickup, but the company says that starting in late April, the orders will be shopped by Tops' own shoppers exclusively.

Read full story
Allentown, PA

Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive Coaster

Allentown theme park is planning a new attraction and coaster enthusiasts are studying the plans. The vacant section of Dorney Park in Allentown where the Stinger rollercoaster used to sit might not remain vacant much longer. The theme park plans to build a new attraction on the site, though there are no official details yet about what that attraction could be.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Roads Ranked Among the Worst in The U.S. in 2023 Survey

PA and most of its bordering states are in the top 20 for bad roads. Research shows that roads are improving across the country, but there's still a long way to go. Researchers at Construction Coverage have ranked all 50 states based on road conditions, with Pennsylvania coming in at 15 on the list that ranks the worst roads at the top and the best at the bottom of the list.

Read full story
67 comments
Wyoming County, PA

Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna County

The sub shop will open in Tunkhannock on February 8. People driving near Lane Hill Road in Tunkhannock have seen the signs announcing a Jersey Mike's Subs coming soon. The store is set to open on February 8.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into Overtime

The Superbowl has only gone into overtime once in its history. Mark your calendars for February 27, wings lovers. If Superbowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs should be tied at the end of regulation time, Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the country will be giving away free wings a few weeks later.

Read full story

Cinemark Theatres Will Screen All Best Picture Oscar Nominees During One Week in March

Elvis - PG-13, Biography, Drama, Music, March 6 and 10. The Banshees of Inisherin - R, Comedy Drama, March 7, 9, and 11. Top Gun: Maverick - PG-13, Action, Drama, March 7 and 10.

Read full story
Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid Rollercoaster

New Wildcat's Revenge coaster will open in the summer. Hersheypark has announced that its 2023 season will begin on April 1. The park will be open on weekends through May 21, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, PA

Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing Soon

The pharmacy on Memorial Highway in Dallas will close on February 23rd. Walgreens Pharmacy announced last year that it would be closing many of its stores across the U.S. Many stores closed in January with more scheduled to close this month. One of those is the Dallas Walgreens at 2460 Memorial Highway. The store and pharmacy will close on February 23rd.

Read full story
Wilkes-barre, PA

"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-Barre

The play tells a slightly different story than the Lugosi movie. The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre kicked off its 101st season on Friday night with its production of Dracula. The show based on Bram Stoker's novel is running on weekends from February 3rd-12th.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.

Read full story
53 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy