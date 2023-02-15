The Man Who "is" Elton John in Philadelphia Freedom Tribute Band is One of Wilkes-Barre's Own

The band will play to a sold-out crowd on February 18 at the F.M. Kirby Center

Doug Delescavage has been an Elton John fan his entire life. Now, he heads the band Philadelphia Freedom, an Elton John tribute band that is currently touring. Like Doug, most of the other members of the band are from the Wilkes-Barre area.

Delescavage said in 2020 that he doesn't want to be Elton John, but he wants fans who attend his concert to have the experience of having been at a "classic" Elton John concert. The band's webpage says that Delescavage "is Elton John as he was in his 20's, full of joy and unlimited energy."

Philadelphia Freedom was formed in 2019 and started playing at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains. Since then, they've performed at venues around Pennsylvania and New England. Upcoming shows will be in Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and New Jersey. Though the upcoming Wilkes-Barre show is sold out, the band will be performing in Reading on February 25 at the Santander Performing Arts Center.

Delescavage admits that Elton John's fame is what sells his band's music. But he is a skilled musician in his own right. He studied at the Berklee College of Music and has worked as a music instructor.

The current Philadelphia Freedom lineup as listed on its webpage includes Delescavage as the frontman on lead vocals and piano, Bernie Gavlick on bass, Mike Shaw on drums, Aaron Eldred and Karl Rucker on guitars, and Jen Hunter on Synth. Hunter, Gavlick, and Eldred also contribute vocals.