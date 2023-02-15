The Day After Valentine's Day is Singles Awareness Day

February 15 is the anti-Valentine's day

Photo by cottonbro studio

When Dustin Barnes was in high school, he and some friends decided that instead of being sad about being romantically unattached, they should celebrate their singleness instead. Barnes says that he created Singles Awareness Day to be honored on February 15, which is the day after Valentine's Day.

And that's not a coincidence.

Barnes picked the date to position his holiday as a protest of Valentine's day, and also because stores usually have leftover Valentine's candy on sale on February 15. He took the idea of the holiday with him to college, where it gained popularity with students at Mississippi State University.

Singles Awareness Day was officially copyrighted in 2005. A description of the holiday on Calendarr, a website that tracks holidays and their histories, says that in addition to celebrating, single people can use the day to reflect on the perks of being single and appreciate other types of relationships that don't involve romance.

A similar holiday, Singles Day, happens every November 11. Calendarr says that Singles Day was invented in China in 1993. Due in part to the Chinese shopping website Alibaba having annual Singles Day sales, November 11 has become the largest shopping holiday of the year worldwide.

There's also an entire week dedicated to celebrating the single life. It's National Singles Week, the third week of September every year, with National Singles Day falling on the Saturday of that week. Of these three holidays to honor single people, this one is the oldest. It was created in Ohio in the 1980s.