A Different Pennsylvania Lottery is Being Held With Whiskey as the Prize

PA is holding lotteries for the chance to buy rare whiskey or bourbon

The PA State Liquor Control Board says that it holds lotteries for limited edition items to give all Pennsylvania residents a fair chance to purchase these items. There are three lotteries open now; one for whiskey and the other two for bourbon. But winners will have to pay to purchase their prize.

The first lottery is for products from the 2022 release Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC). There will be five drawings in this lottery. Each of the 750-milliliter bottles has a retail price of $109.

The bourbon lotteries are for Blanton Straight From The Barrel Bourbon with a retail price of $149.99, and Michter's Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old with a retail price of $1,149.99.

The lottery is open to PA residents 21 years of age and older, and PA licensees. The licensee lottery will involve separate drawings, with 25 percent of the inventory reserved for the licensee drawings.

PA residents who enter and win must purchase the winning bottle at the retail price and pay any applicable taxes. Each entrant can only win and purchase one bottle of any individual item.

To register for the lotteries, it is necessary to have or sign up for an account at the Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits website. Payment information must also be on file before entering.

The drawings will be held on February 20 and all entrants, winners as well as non-winners, will be notified by email in the weeks following the drawing. Winners will be given information on when their orders will be processed and can be picked up.