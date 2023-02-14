Police Give Details of "Mannequin" That Was Mistaken for Human Remains in Pennsylvania Creek

The object was an anatomically correct child-sized doll

Overfield Township, PA Photo by Pstark1, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On February 12, police were called to a creek in Wyoming County along Route 307 in Overfield Township after a parent and child were walking near the creek and spotted what appeared to be a human foot sticking out of a black plastic bag. Police officers and the Wyoming County coroner observed the bag and called in State Police. After documenting the item and opening the bag, the object inside was determined not to be human, but a lifelike doll.

Early Monday morning, Tunkhannock Township Police posted additional information on its Facebook page, clarifying what the object actually was. The post says that the item has been described as a mannequin online, but clarifies that it is actually "a lifelike silicone item used for self gratification." The post states that the item weighs about 50 pounds and is anatomically correct. They describe it as being the size of a child and say that when first seen in the bag, they noticed the foot was "extremely lifelike" and had a French pedicure.

Police anticipated that comments on the public Facebook post would be "interesting." Many comments posted express concern about the doll being the size of a child. Some media outlets are now referring to the object as a "sex doll."

The township police post also explains the reasons for the decision to turn the scene over to state police. The responding officers considered the situation to be a potential homicide. PA State Police have made no public comment.