PA Schools Could Receive Grant Money for Getting Rid of Native American Mascots

The money would help schools eliminate Native American-themed mascots and logos

Days before the Philadelphia Eagles would face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Superbowl LVII, a memo was sent to Pennsylvania House members about new legislation that would encourage schools in PA to drop Native American mascots. State Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia) sent a memo to House members on February 9 asking for co-sponsors for the legislation, which would award a one-time grant to schools that voluntarily drop Native American-themed mascots or logos.

The legislation was previously proposed in October last year as HB 2880. That bill would have awarded grants of up to $20,000 to schools to offset the costs of removing a mascot from school grounds, uniforms, and equipment. HB 2880 was sponsored by also sponsored by Rabb.

In the memo, Rabb says that research has shown that derogatory mascots have a negative impact. He writes, "At its core, the use of Native American mascots is a denial of the personhood of Native peoples, which has real consequences."

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) said in a report on Native American-themed mascots in schools across the country that Pennsylvania had 45 districts and 113 schools with Native American-themed mascots as of March 3, 2022. The report does not list these schools but mentions some schools that have dropped Native American mascots or logos in recent years. These include Susquehanna Township High School, Susquehannock High School, Radnor High School, and Unionville High School.

NCAI says that the five most common Native American-themed mascots in high schools across the country are Indians, Warriors, Braves, Chiefs, and R*dsk*ns. In 2021, Southern York County School District's Susquehannock High School voted to keep its Warriors mascot but eliminate associated Native American imagery.

The PA House is scheduled to reconvene on February 21.