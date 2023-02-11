Ames Department Stores Parent Company Gives New Information About Ames Return

Silver Knight Group says some stores could open in March or April

The Twitter page for Ames Department Stores shared two new posts on February 9, with one announcing new information on the blog of Ames' parent company, Silver Knight Group.

The first tweet said that the webpage for the stores, which is the same URL and host as it was 20 years ago when the stores shut down, is being worked on behind the scenes and may be periodically offline. As of now, the web page contains only a brief announcement about Ames' planned return, plus links to the parent company's websites. Both of those links lead to a brief announcement about the name of the company changing from Cross Moline Ventures to Silver Knight Group.

But now, Silver Knight Group has a blog on its webpage. A Twitter post from Ames announced a blog post by Amy Cassidy from Silver Knight Group, also dated February 9.

In the post, Cassidy states that Ames will be open online as well as in several brick-and-mortar stores. Announcements of store openings will start this month, according to the post, with some stores opening as soon as March or April.

The blog post also states that Ames is considering renovating old Ames stores and looking into this possibility, but that such stores are not part of the current reopening plans.

The announcement from Ames that its stores are returning has raised some suspicions since it was made in December 2022. Fact-checking site Snopes investigated the rumors and currently has the matter listed as "Research in Progress."