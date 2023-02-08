Pennsylvania Roads Ranked Among the Worst in The U.S. in 2023 Survey

Bethany Latham

PA and most of its bordering states are in the top 20 for bad roads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgeIF_0kggjotA00
Photo byPhoto by Addy Mae on UnsplashonUnsplash

Research shows that roads are improving across the country, but there's still a long way to go. Researchers at Construction Coverage have ranked all 50 states based on road conditions, with Pennsylvania coming in at 15 on the list that ranks the worst roads at the top and the best at the bottom of the list.

Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration for the study. They focused on major roadways like highways and interstates and calculated each state's percentage of these roadways that are in poor condition.

According to the data, 16.8 percent of Pennsylvania's roads are in poor condition. The neighboring states of New York, New Jersey, and Maryland all fared worse, with New Jersey coming in at No. 2 on the overall list. The "honor" of being rated No. 1 for bad roads goes to Rhode Island.

The researchers concluded that Wyoming has the best roads in the U.S. with only 3 percent in poor condition, and 73.8 percent in good condition.

Road conditions were measured on the International Roughness Index (IRI), with poor roads defined as having an IRI greater than 170 inches/mile. Good roads have an IRI less than 95 inches/mile. Pennsylvania rated good for 43.3 percent of its roads.

Ohio also made the top 20 on the list, coming in at No. 17. West Virginia is in the No. 21 spot, with Delaware at No. 26.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Driving Road Conditions Pennsy

Comments / 67

Published by

Bethany Latham reports news that matters to you in your daily life and your work life. Unbiased reporting of news that's of interest to Pennsylvania residents and people across the United States.

Wilkes-Barre, PA
477 followers

More from Bethany Latham

Ames Department Stores Parent Company Gives New Information About Ames Return

Silver Knight Group says some stores could open in March or April. The Twitter page for Ames Department Stores shared two new posts on February 9, with one announcing new information on the blog of Ames' parent company, Silver Knight Group.

Read full story
24 comments

Tops Markets Eliminating Instacart Shoppers, Hiring Its Own In-Store Shoppers for Pick-Up Orders

Instacart shoppers are being recruited for the switch. New York-based Tops Markets announced in January that it will no longer staff its stores with Instacart shoppers for customer pickup orders. Currently, some Tops stores already have Tops employees doing the shopping for customers who order for pickup, but the company says that starting in late April, the orders will be shopped by Tops' own shoppers exclusively.

Read full story
Allentown, PA

Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive Coaster

Allentown theme park is planning a new attraction and coaster enthusiasts are studying the plans. The vacant section of Dorney Park in Allentown where the Stinger rollercoaster used to sit might not remain vacant much longer. The theme park plans to build a new attraction on the site, though there are no official details yet about what that attraction could be.

Read full story
1 comments
Wyoming County, PA

Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna County

The sub shop will open in Tunkhannock on February 8. People driving near Lane Hill Road in Tunkhannock have seen the signs announcing a Jersey Mike's Subs coming soon. The store is set to open on February 8.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into Overtime

The Superbowl has only gone into overtime once in its history. Mark your calendars for February 27, wings lovers. If Superbowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs should be tied at the end of regulation time, Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the country will be giving away free wings a few weeks later.

Read full story

Cinemark Theatres Will Screen All Best Picture Oscar Nominees During One Week in March

Elvis - PG-13, Biography, Drama, Music, March 6 and 10. The Banshees of Inisherin - R, Comedy Drama, March 7, 9, and 11. Top Gun: Maverick - PG-13, Action, Drama, March 7 and 10.

Read full story
Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid Rollercoaster

New Wildcat's Revenge coaster will open in the summer. Hersheypark has announced that its 2023 season will begin on April 1. The park will be open on weekends through May 21, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, PA

Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing Soon

The pharmacy on Memorial Highway in Dallas will close on February 23rd. Walgreens Pharmacy announced last year that it would be closing many of its stores across the U.S. Many stores closed in January with more scheduled to close this month. One of those is the Dallas Walgreens at 2460 Memorial Highway. The store and pharmacy will close on February 23rd.

Read full story
Wilkes-barre, PA

"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-Barre

The play tells a slightly different story than the Lugosi movie. The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre kicked off its 101st season on Friday night with its production of Dracula. The show based on Bram Stoker's novel is running on weekends from February 3rd-12th.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.

Read full story
48 comments
Wilkes-barre, PA

Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township Store

A Hobby Lobby is expected to open in Wilkes-Barre this year, and the store is hiring. Currently, the company's official website lists an opening for a co-manager at the Wilkes-Barre store.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things

Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow. In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.

Read full story
3 comments
Moosic, PA

California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania

The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.

Read full story
Mcadoo, PA

Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl Victory

The company is now one step away from having to make good on the deal. A catering company in Schuylkill County announced a big promotion last November, and now couples who took advantage of it are a step closer to seeing it pay off. It’s a contest of sorts, but everyone is a winner, according to owner Tom Trella.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy