Pennsylvania Roads Ranked Among the Worst in The U.S. in 2023 Survey

PA and most of its bordering states are in the top 20 for bad roads

Research shows that roads are improving across the country, but there's still a long way to go. Researchers at Construction Coverage have ranked all 50 states based on road conditions, with Pennsylvania coming in at 15 on the list that ranks the worst roads at the top and the best at the bottom of the list.

Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration for the study. They focused on major roadways like highways and interstates and calculated each state's percentage of these roadways that are in poor condition.

According to the data, 16.8 percent of Pennsylvania's roads are in poor condition. The neighboring states of New York, New Jersey, and Maryland all fared worse, with New Jersey coming in at No. 2 on the overall list. The "honor" of being rated No. 1 for bad roads goes to Rhode Island.

The researchers concluded that Wyoming has the best roads in the U.S. with only 3 percent in poor condition, and 73.8 percent in good condition.

Road conditions were measured on the International Roughness Index (IRI), with poor roads defined as having an IRI greater than 170 inches/mile. Good roads have an IRI less than 95 inches/mile. Pennsylvania rated good for 43.3 percent of its roads.

Ohio also made the top 20 on the list, coming in at No. 17. West Virginia is in the No. 21 spot, with Delaware at No. 26.