Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna County

Bethany Latham

The sub shop will open in Tunkhannock on February 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPE4S_0kfXMUWH00
Photo byMichael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

People driving near Lane Hill Road in Tunkhannock have seen the signs announcing a Jersey Mike's Subs coming soon. The store is set to open on February 8.

The Tunkhannock Jersey Mike's is located at 2 Penn Lane next to the Dunkin' and Pen-Mart at the Sunoco gas station. The store's regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Jersey Mike's CEO Peter Cancro was a teenage employee of the original Mike's Subs in Pleasant Point, New Jersey. He later bought the store and began franchising it as Jersey Mike's in 1987. Currently, there are 68 Jersey Mike's stores in Pennsylvania.

Two more Jersey Mike's are scheduled to open soon in Northeastern PA. One will be located on Northern Blvd. in Clarks Summit and the other on Radcliff Drive in Moosic. There are also stores in Wilkes-Barre and Dickson City.

According to Jersey Mike's official website, every new store in the franchise partners with a local charity. March is designated as the company's Month of Giving. During the month, customers are asked to donate to a local charity partner. On March 30, all the day's sales are donated to the charity.

Last year, all Jersey Mike's locations in the U.S. banded together to donate Day of Giving sales to Special Olympics. Stores raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics games. It was the first time all U.S. stores joined together to raise money for a single cause.

In 2021, a total of 17 stores in the Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia areas raised money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

