Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid Rollercoaster

New Wildcat's Revenge coaster will open in the summer

Hersheypark has announced that its 2023 season will begin on April 1. The park will be open on weekends through May 21, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25.

Hersheypark's summer season will see the debut of the park's new Wildcat's Revenge rollercoaster. The original Wildcat ride was in operation for 100 years at the park, but the new ride is a hybrid wooden and steel hybrid. Park officials say Wildcat's Revenge is the first hybrid coaster in PA.

According to the official Hersheypark web page about the ride, it's 140 feet high, the track is 3510 feet long and the coaster reaches a maximum speed of 62 mph. The ride time is 2 minutes and 36 seconds. An official video about Wildcat's Revenge is on the webpage.

Last year, the park debuted the Jolly Rancher Remix, a coaster with an 875-foot track and randomized ride experiences, and the family ride Mix'd Flavored by Jolly Rancher.

After the 2023 summer season ends in September, there will still be more to do at Hersheypark later in the year. Hersheypark Halloween is open weekends from September 15 to October 29 and features special attractions including the new Dark Nights haunt experience.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane is open on select dates from November 10, 2023, to January 1, 2024. During this event, select rides are scheduled to be open, including the new Wildcat's Revenge, the Kissing Tower, and many family and children's rides.

For more information about the upcoming season or to purchase tickets in advance, you can visit the official Hersheypark webpage.