Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing Soon

The pharmacy on Memorial Highway in Dallas will close on February 23rd

A Queens, NY Walgreens announced its closing in 2021 Photo by Tdorante10, CC BY-SA 4.0

Walgreens Pharmacy announced last year that it would be closing many of its stores across the U.S. Many stores closed in January with more scheduled to close this month. One of those is the Dallas Walgreens at 2460 Memorial Highway. The store and pharmacy will close on February 23rd.

In 2019, Walgreens announced that it would be closing 200 of its stores. The Wilkes-Barre store on Coal Street was closed in 2020. Now more Walgreens locations are closing in Northeastern PA and across the country. Another pharmacy chain, CVS, is also planning to close stores.

Walgreens announced last year that it was cutting back on open hours for its pharmacies due to staffing issues. But according to research, the closings could be related to a shift for drug stores to digital services.

In April 2022, Walgreens, in partnership with Alphabet's Wing drone service, launched Walgreen's drone delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. The service, which was first tested in Virginia in 2019, became a "necessity" during the pandemic, according to Wing's Jacob Demmitt, but it continued to be popular. For now, drone delivery in the test areas is free.

Walgreens has not provided an official list of stores that are set to close in the next month. Other Walgreens locations in Northeastern PA include stores at 201 Wyoming Avenue in Kingston, 2100 N. Township Blvd. Pittston, and 330 S. Main Ave. in Scranton. There is no word on the possibility of these stores closing.