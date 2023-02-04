"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-Barre

The play tells a slightly different story than the Lugosi movie

Dracula and Lucy

The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre kicked off its 101st season on Friday night with its production of Dracula. The show based on Bram Stoker's novel is running on weekends from February 3rd-12th.

Friday night was one of the coldest nights in Northeastern Pennsylvania this winter, but it still brought a crowd, as well as the reporter, to the Little Theatre to see the classic vampire story performed on the stage.

The original stage version of Dracula was written by Hamilton Deane in 1924, but the Little Theatre's production is the revised version by John L. Balderston.

Anyone who has seen the 1931 film version of Dracula starring Bela Lugosi can expect a slightly different story to be told in the play. Van Helsing and Count Dracula himself are still primary characters, but the movie's leading lady, Mina, is replaced by her friend, Lucy, in the play.

The three-act play has two intermissions. The Little Theatre's bar and concession stand is open an hour before showtime and during the first intermission. The bar features special cocktails named after characters in the play. Two of the cocktails are non-alcoholic.

The Little Theatre has also announced new parking locations for theatergoers. The theatre, which is located at the corner of N. Main Street and W. Maple Street in Wilkes-Barre, has purchased three parking lots, one on N. Main and two on W. Maple Street. Street parking around the theatre is also available.

Tickets for Dracula can be purchased online or at the door.