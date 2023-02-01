You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things

Bethany Latham

Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y15iW_0kZ2PH3900
Osterhout Free Library, Wilkes-Barre.Photo byJohnDziak, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.

The Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre has items ranging from board games to mobile hotspots. The complete list of items available includes:

• Acoustic Guitar and Junior Size Acoustic Guitar

• Tool Set

• Sewing Machine

• Tent

• Senior and Children’s Tablets

• T-Mobile Hot Spot

• Metal Detector

• Wireless Speaker

• Digital Camera

• LED Projector

Some of these valuable items require a credit card on file with the library before checking out.

Other available items include board games, children’s and adults' puzzles, a badminton and volleyball set, cookie cutters, and a children’s microscope.

In Wyoming County, the Tunkhannock Public Library has several musical instruments in its Library of Things, including ukulele, mandolin, banjo, keyboard, bongos, acoustic guitar, and electric guitar. Other items include disc golf sets, American Girl dolls, and Star Wars figurines.

In Tunkhannock, items from the Library of Things can be checked out for two weeks. Osterhout allows one week for its items, with renewal available if there are no holds on an item.

The Berks County Public Library System announced its Library of Things in 2022. System administrator Amy Resh says the concept isn’t new. She says borrowing items allows people to try them without commitment and saves on financial and environmental waste

In Berks County, items can be borrowed from 25 public libraries. The Allentown Public Library has several board and card games available to borrow.

