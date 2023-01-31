California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania

Fresh N' Lean in Lackawanna County is hiring

Photo by Galina Afanaseva

The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.

When Lauren Asseo was 18, she was worried about her father's diet. Her parents came to the United States from France, and according to Asseo, her dad started gaining weight from eating American processed foods.

When he gained 85 pounds quickly, Asseo decided to do something about it. She came home weekends from college to prepare meals for her father. When he started losing weight, people began asking Asseo about her home-cooked meals.

Fresh N' Lean was started with meals based on her diet plan. The company now delivers fully cooked meals that can be heated in a microwave to customers across the U.S. Customers can choose from several different menus, including Vegan, Protein+, Keto and more. According to Asseo, all meals are gluten-free.

The meal delivery service was founded in Orange County, California 13 years ago. Asseo says the move to Pennsylvania is to provide jobs for people in the area and to support the company's large east coast customer base.

The new Fresh N' Lean location in Moosic is in the building formerly occupied by Preferred Meals Company. Asseo says the new location has 200 employees and is planning to hire more in the coming months. Currently, there are job openings for many full-time positions at the Moosic facility.

The company's webpage recognizes several professional athletes who promote the company's meals. Fresh N' Lean is the official meal prep partner for the Anaheim Ducks hockey team. There is no word on whether the move to Moosic could result in partnerships with professional sports teams in PA.