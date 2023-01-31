Moosic, PA

California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania

Bethany Latham

Fresh N' Lean in Lackawanna County is hiring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzclB_0kXmcpmz00
Photo byGalina Afanaseva

The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.

When Lauren Asseo was 18, she was worried about her father's diet. Her parents came to the United States from France, and according to Asseo, her dad started gaining weight from eating American processed foods.

When he gained 85 pounds quickly, Asseo decided to do something about it. She came home weekends from college to prepare meals for her father. When he started losing weight, people began asking Asseo about her home-cooked meals.

Fresh N' Lean was started with meals based on her diet plan. The company now delivers fully cooked meals that can be heated in a microwave to customers across the U.S. Customers can choose from several different menus, including Vegan, Protein+, Keto and more. According to Asseo, all meals are gluten-free.

The meal delivery service was founded in Orange County, California 13 years ago. Asseo says the move to Pennsylvania is to provide jobs for people in the area and to support the company's large east coast customer base.

The new Fresh N' Lean location in Moosic is in the building formerly occupied by Preferred Meals Company. Asseo says the new location has 200 employees and is planning to hire more in the coming months. Currently, there are job openings for many full-time positions at the Moosic facility.

The company's webpage recognizes several professional athletes who promote the company's meals. Fresh N' Lean is the official meal prep partner for the Anaheim Ducks hockey team. There is no word on whether the move to Moosic could result in partnerships with professional sports teams in PA.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pennsylvania Jobs Health Econo

Comments / 0

Published by

Bethany Latham reports news that matters to you in your daily life and your work life. Unbiased reporting of news that's of interest to Pennsylvania residents and people across the United States.

Wilkes-Barre, PA
195 followers

More from Bethany Latham

Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid Rollercoaster

New Wildcat's Revenge coaster will open in the summer. Hersheypark has announced that its 2023 season will begin on April 1. The park will be open on weekends through May 21, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, PA

Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing Soon

The pharmacy on Memorial Highway in Dallas will close on February 23rd. Walgreens Pharmacy announced last year that it would be closing many of its stores across the U.S. Many stores closed in January with more scheduled to close this month. One of those is the Dallas Walgreens at 2460 Memorial Highway. The store and pharmacy will close on February 23rd.

Read full story
Wilkes-barre, PA

"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-Barre

The play tells a slightly different story than the Lugosi movie. The Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre kicked off its 101st season on Friday night with its production of Dracula. The show based on Bram Stoker's novel is running on weekends from February 3rd-12th.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.

Read full story
33 comments
Wilkes-barre, PA

Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township Store

A Hobby Lobby is expected to open in Wilkes-Barre this year, and the store is hiring. Currently, the company's official website lists an opening for a co-manager at the Wilkes-Barre store.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things

Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow. In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.

Read full story
3 comments
Mcadoo, PA

Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl Victory

The company is now one step away from having to make good on the deal. A catering company in Schuylkill County announced a big promotion last November, and now couples who took advantage of it are a step closer to seeing it pay off. It’s a contest of sorts, but everyone is a winner, according to owner Tom Trella.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy