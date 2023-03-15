Check your lottery tickets - Someone in California just won $2.3 million at this popular lottery retailer

A lottery player is “rolling in the dough” after buying a lucky Mega Millions ticket. Read on to find out the winning numbers.

The California State Lottery just announced their latest big prize winner, and you could say it’s a “sweet deal” for the lucky ticket holder. That’s because the winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer that also happens to be a donut shop.

According to a lottery press release, the Mega Millions drawing for March 14 had one California ticket that matched 5 numbers. While the winning California ticket did not have the Mega Number, matching the 5 white ball numbers was good enough to win the second-place prize of $2,296,629.

The estimated jackpot for a winning ticket that matched 5 numbers plus the Mega Number was $229 million. Since nobody won the jackpot, the top prize for the next drawing will be an estimated $254 million.

Who won the nearly $2.3 million and where was the winning ticket sold?

As of this writing, the winner has not stepped forward to claim their prize.

We do know, however, where the winning ticket was sold. The lottery retailer that sold the ticket was Home Style Donuts. For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus worth $11,483.

See the below map for the donut shop’s location.

What were the winning numbers for this drawing?

Grab your tickets and watch this video of the March 14 Mega Millions' drawing to find out the winning numbers.

