Somebody in Ohio just won $2 million at this popular convenience store

Photo by fizkes/123rf

Could you use an extra $2 million? Of course, you could! That’s why you should check your lottery tickets if you are a lottery player in Ohio. Somebody in the state just became a multimillionaire.

The Ohio State Lottery announced a winning lottery ticket was purchased in Ohio for the Powerball drawing held on Monday, March 13. While the ticket did not match the red Powerball number, it did match 5 out of 5 of the white ball numbers drawn.

The ticket holder opted for the Powerplay, which meant their winnings doubled from $1 million to a prize worth $2 million. The ticket was an auto-pick, which means the player allowed the computer to select their numbers for them.

Because nobody won the main Powerball jackpot estimated to be worth $53 million, the amount for the next drawing will be an estimated $63 million. Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Who won the $2 million and where was the winning ticket sold?

As of this writing, we don’t know who the lucky winner is. We do know that the winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer, the convenience store Harover's East End Carry Out.

This map shows the location where the ticket was purchased.

What were the winning numbers for the March 13 Powerball drawing?

Be sure to check your tickets to see if you are the winner of the $2 million prize (or one of the many smaller prizes available). Grab your tickets and watch the below video of the drawing to find out the winning numbers:

Cash option versus annuity

If you won a jackpot, would you choose the cash option or the annuity? The Ohio State lottery has a handy annuity versus cash option calculator. Enter in the prize amount, and the calculator will provide an estimate of the payout for each prize option.

While the site cautions that the actual prize award amount may differ, it does give you an idea of what your payout could be if you chose the cash compared to the annuity. It even estimates the federal and state taxes you would pay and your net proceeds.

If you won a jackpot, would you take the cash as a lump sum or the annuity?

There are pros and cons to each. Let us know what you would do in the comments section.

And if you enjoyed this article, please share it with others and give it a thumbs up! Thanks so much for reading!