Check your lottery tickets - Someone in Colorado just won $1 million at this grocery store

A second place lottery win is not so bad when it includes a million-dollar prize

Photo by traimak/123rf

The big Powerball jackpot was elusive on a recent Powerball drawing. On Saturday, March 11, 2023, nobody matched all five white balls and the red Powerball. As a result, the grand prize increased to an estimated $53 million for the next drawing.

However, there was a winner for the $1 million second prize. A ticket matching all five white balls, but not the red Powerball, was sold in Colorado.

It gets even better for Colorado Powerball players for this drawing. Someone matched four of the white balls along with the red Powerball. Since they had purchased the “Power Play” option, their prize will be a cool $100,000.

Who bought the winning tickets?

As of this writing, the Colorado State Lottery has not published the winners' identities. It is not clear at this point whether either prize has been claimed.

Where was the million-dollar ticket sold?

The $1 million prize-winning ticket was sold at Safeway, a Colorado grocery store. The location is shown in the following map.

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers are shown in this video of the March 11, 2023 Powerball drawing. Be sure to check your tickets to see if you won the million-dollar or $100,000 prize:

Many state lotteries help fund education. Does the Colorado Lottery do this as well?

No, at least not as a priority. According to the Colorado Lottery FAQ :

“All profits from the sale of all Colorado Lottery products, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Colorado Lotto+, Lucky for Life, Cash 5, Pick 3 and Scratch are distributed to the Lottery’s proceeds recipients: Great Outdoors Colorado, Conservation Trust Fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (with spillover funds from GOCO going to the Building Excellent Schools Today [BEST] fund.)”

If you like, you can see some examples of projects funded by profits from the Colorado Lottery.

Do you care what the lottery does with the money they make?

All the state lotteries go out of their way to assure the public that they are doing good things with their profits. The Colorado Lottery is unusual since their priority is outdoor projects, as discussed above, but the message is similar to that of the other state lotteries: “We are working for the public good.”

