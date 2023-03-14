Michigan warns homeowners to expect highest property tax increase in nearly 30 years

Photo by samwordley/123rf

Homeowners will need to dig deeper into their pockets to pay their property taxes this year. The culprit? Inflation, according to the Michigan State Tax Commission.

Due to high inflation, Michigan homeowners will face a 5 percent increase in their taxable home values on their 2023 property tax bills. This is the biggest increase since 1995 and is projected to impact the majority of homeowners.

What does inflation have to do with Michigan property taxes?

Per Michigan law, homeowners are capped on how much their property taxes can go up each year. The annual property tax assessment is capped at the inflation rate or 5 percent, whichever is less.

The current inflation rate multiplier, set by the Michigan Department of Treasury, is 7.9 percent. The time period used to determine this inflation rate is the fiscal year 2021 to the fiscal year 2022. Since the rate is well above the maximum allowed, the amount of increase will be set at 5 percent for 2023.

So, even if the value of your home has not risen over the last year, the taxable value of your home has gone up with inflation and your tax bill will likely increase as well.

This video from ABC 13 reports on what Michigan homeowners can expect to pay in 2023:

Tips for Michigan homeowners

Real estate experts say that higher property taxes could hurt some homeowners who are already struggling with rising mortgage rates and living costs. The hardest hit might be retirees, those on fixed incomes, and workers whose earnings have not kept up with the pace of inflation.

Here are some suggestions real estate experts have for homeowners faced with property tax increases:

1. Start budgeting now. Review your property tax assessment and begin budgeting for the increased amount you’ll owe before the bill is due in July.

2. Talk to your city’s tax assessor office. If you believe you’re being overtaxed, talk to your city officials and ask for a review of your assessment.

3. Research assistance programs. Talk to a lender or real estate professional about available programs to help pay your property taxes.

4. Have realistic expectations. If you’re a homeowner looking to sell your property, you may need to adjust your sales price lower now that both mortgage interest rates and property taxes are on the rise.

How will rising property taxes impact you?

Some Michigan residents are reporting that the increased taxes will be a genuine hardship, considering all the other increased expenses they’ve experienced due to inflation. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please take a quick moment to like and share if you enjoyed the article and follow me if you’d like to see more content like this. Thanks for reading and for your ongoing support!