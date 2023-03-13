Somebody in Pennsylvania just won $3 million thanks to this winning lottery ticket

Photo by heruanggara/123rf

Would you trade $30 for $3 million? Well, one lucky Pennsylvania lottery player did just that with a scratch-off ticket that won a $3 million jackpot prize.

A news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a winning ticket has just been sold in the $3 Million Snow Bank game. The buyer of the ticket paid $30 and now has a prize worth $3 million.

Where was the winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold?

The player purchased their scratch-off ticket at lottery retailer Sunny Cigarette. As a bonus for selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive $10,000. See the below map for the location where the ticket was sold.

How long does the lucky millionaire have to claim their prize?

The Pennsylvania state lottery says scratch-off tickets have an expiration date of one year from the game’s end-sale date.

To determine the expiration date for any given game, be sure to go to the Pennsylvania lottery website for complete details.

How do you play the $3 Million Snow Bank game?

This short video shows a lottery player trying their luck on the $3 Million Snow Bank game. There’s a bit of excitement toward the end as the player reveals how much (if anything) they won.

Other prizes still available in the $3 Million Snow Bank scratch-off game

The game has five top prizes worth $3 million each. As of this writing, only one of the $3 million prize tickets has been sold, leaving four jackpot prizes remaining.

And there are plenty of other big prizes left as well. There are seven prizes worth $300,000 each and eight $30,000 prizes left to be claimed.

Are you a fan of lottery scratch-off games?

