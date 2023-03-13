Somebody in Pennsylvania just won $3 million thanks to this winning lottery ticket

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlgIo_0lHTAqz400
Photo byheruanggara/123rf

Would you trade $30 for $3 million? Well, one lucky Pennsylvania lottery player did just that with a scratch-off ticket that won a $3 million jackpot prize.

A news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a winning ticket has just been sold in the $3 Million Snow Bank game. The buyer of the ticket paid $30 and now has a prize worth $3 million.

Where was the winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold?

The player purchased their scratch-off ticket at lottery retailer Sunny Cigarette. As a bonus for selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive $10,000. See the below map for the location where the ticket was sold.

How long does the lucky millionaire have to claim their prize?

The Pennsylvania state lottery says scratch-off tickets have an expiration date of one year from the game’s end-sale date.

To determine the expiration date for any given game, be sure to go to the Pennsylvania lottery website for complete details.

How do you play the $3 Million Snow Bank game?

This short video shows a lottery player trying their luck on the $3 Million Snow Bank game. There’s a bit of excitement toward the end as the player reveals how much (if anything) they won.

Other prizes still available in the $3 Million Snow Bank scratch-off game

The game has five top prizes worth $3 million each. As of this writing, only one of the $3 million prize tickets has been sold, leaving four jackpot prizes remaining.

And there are plenty of other big prizes left as well. There are seven prizes worth $300,000 each and eight $30,000 prizes left to be claimed.

Are you a fan of lottery scratch-off games?

If yes, what’s the biggest prize you’ve ever won? I love hearing winning lottery stories, so feel free to share yours in the comments section.

And if you enjoyed this article, please give it a “like” and follow me for more content like this. Also, be sure to share this article with family and friends. You never know, you might be doing them a favor by reminding them to check their tickets for winners. As always, thank you so much for your support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pennsylvania# lottery# money# winner# millionaire

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a writer specializing in affordable housing, alternative housing, and innovative housing solutions. Follow me for the latest news on these important topics.

California State
8K followers

More from Beth Torres

Iowa State

Somebody in Iowa is $1 million richer thanks to Mega Millions lottery ticket

If you’re a Mega Millions player in Iowa, you’ll want to dig out your lottery tickets and take a close look at the numbers. That’s because someone in Iowa just won a $1 million prize in a recent Mega Millions drawing.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco considers giving $5 million reparations payments to eligible residents

How a program costing over $100 billion will be funded by a city with a $14 billion annual budget is unclear. San Francisco is one of the cities in the US that is exploring the possibility of reparations for its Black residents. The city has formed an African American Reparations Advisory Committee to study and recommend ways to address the legacy of racism and inequality that has affected the Black community for generations.

Read full story

Lottery ticket worth over $1 million sold at this North Carolina convenience store

Nothing finer than winning over $1 million in North Carolina. What could be finer than to set a lottery prize record by winning $1.12 million? That is exactly what a North Carolina shopper did recently. Their $20 Fast Play ticket turned into a $1,120,665 prize.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Check your lottery tickets - Someone in California just won $2.3 million at this popular lottery retailer

A lottery player is “rolling in the dough” after buying a lucky Mega Millions ticket. Read on to find out the winning numbers. The California State Lottery just announced their latest big prize winner, and you could say it’s a “sweet deal” for the lucky ticket holder. That’s because the winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer that also happens to be a donut shop.

Read full story
8 comments
Ohio State

Somebody in Ohio just won $2 million at this popular convenience store

Could you use an extra $2 million? Of course, you could! That’s why you should check your lottery tickets if you are a lottery player in Ohio. Somebody in the state just became a multimillionaire.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Check your lottery tickets - Someone in Colorado just won $1 million at this grocery store

A second place lottery win is not so bad when it includes a million-dollar prize. The big Powerball jackpot was elusive on a recent Powerball drawing. On Saturday, March 11, 2023, nobody matched all five white balls and the red Powerball. As a result, the grand prize increased to an estimated $53 million for the next drawing.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Michigan warns homeowners to expect highest property tax increase in nearly 30 years

Homeowners will need to dig deeper into their pockets to pay their property taxes this year. The culprit? Inflation, according to the Michigan State Tax Commission. Due to high inflation, Michigan homeowners will face a 5 percent increase in their taxable home values on their 2023 property tax bills. This is the biggest increase since 1995 and is projected to impact the majority of homeowners.

Read full story
66 comments
Boston, MA

Boston area apartments with rent as low as $879 per month in housing lottery

Dot Block, in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, is a four-building mixed-use development that will eventually include 484 apartments. The first phase will include 245 apartments, of which 33 will be available through this housing lottery.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

New York wants to give $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to these residents

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is looking to expand the amount of money allocated to guaranteed income programs to be given to cash-strapped New Yorkers. In her State of the City address, Speaker Adrienne Adams announced a proposal to commit more funding to already existing guaranteed income programs that provide direct cash payments to New York City residents.

Read full story
38 comments
Florida State

Check your lottery tickets - $186,000 prize is just days away from expiring

You would love to win $186,000. And you would hate to lose it. Whoever bought the lottery ticket for the September 16, 2022 Florida Fantasy 5 drawing probably hoped to win something. And they did! The only question now is: Will the lucky winner claim the prize before it expires?

Read full story
5 comments
Fresno, CA

Fresno rent soars to $1,588 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, city announces plans to help renters

The past few years have been tough ones for renters in Fresno. The lack of affordable housing means many people are forced to pay ever-increasing amounts of money for rent or face finding someplace else to live.

Read full story
California State

Californians could see cash rebates from oil companies that charge consumers inflated gas prices

Governor Gavin Newsom says Californians pay excessive prices at the gas pump because of oil companies seeking high profits. Here’s what he proposes to do about it. Last year’s gas price spikes left California motorists frustrated over the high prices they were forced to pay at the pump. While prices have come down over historic highs, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is still 44 percent higher compared to the national average, according to AAA’s gas price website.

Read full story
19 comments

Check your lottery tickets now – Somebody in New Jersey just won $1 million

Photo bysamwordley/123rfOne million dollars richer. That is the lucky status of someone in New Jersey who matched all five white balls in the Mega Millions drawing on March 7, 2023.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

California considers paying $640 billion in reparations to Black residents

One proposal would give $360,000 in reparation payments to approximately 1.8 million Black residents. The California Reparations Task Force is considering a proposal that could cost California’s taxpayers nearly $640 billion. That would be the cost of one of the models under consideration to compensate eligible Black Californians for harm resulting from racial discrimination and slavery.

Read full story
702 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego utility company wants rate hike of over $449 million on gas and electric bills

Some customers’ energy bills more than doubled recently, but that may be just the beginning if this San Diego utility company gets approval for the latest round of rate increases.

Read full story
10 comments

Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in New York just won $4 million at this convenience store

Money is tight for many folks these days, so winning a $4 million lottery prize could certainly be a life changing event. If you live in New York State and play the Mega Millions game, you should check your tickets to see if you are the fortunate winner of a recent drawing.

Read full story
36 comments
California State

Registering your car could get a lot more expensive if this California bill passes

A bill introduced in the California legislature could lead to a major change in how much you pay each year to register your car. Assembly Bill 251 would authorize the creation of a report to determine the “costs and benefits of imposing a passenger vehicle weight fee.”

Read full story
211 comments
Louisiana State

Governor Edwards urges lawmakers to raise minimum wage to $10 an hour

Governor John Bel Edwards isn’t mincing words when he discusses the urgent need for lawmakers to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage. Edwards says that the state’s minimum wage was unacceptable back in 2016 when he took office.

Read full story
22 comments
Georgia State

$5 million winning lottery scratcher sold at Georgia grocery store

The new Georgia Lottery scratcher game, Ultimate $5 Million, had the right name for one lucky player. This is one of the newer games in the Georgia Lottery’s lineup. But unlike the other players, most of whom got “better luck next time” for their $50, this individual’s game card revealed the “ultimate” prize: a whopping $5 million.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy