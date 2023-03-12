Boston, MA

Boston area apartments with rent as low as $879 per month in housing lottery

Beth Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r56TP_0lGEPEPX00
Dot Block, in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, is a four-building mixed-use development that will eventually include 484 apartments. The first phase will include 245 apartments, of which 33 will be available through this housing lottery.

Compared to market rents, rents for units available through this lottery are quite favorable. For example, the average rent for a studio apartment in Boston is currently $2,150 a month. In this housing lottery, however, the rent for a studio apartment starts at $879 a month.

There is a tradeoff, however. Policies involving affordable housing developments are evolving. Two of the sections below, Parking and Preference given to local residents explain the impact on applicants for this lottery.

Be sure to apply before the deadline: April 5, 2023. See below for details on how to apply.

Location

The Dot Block development is located at 1203-1211 Dorchester Avenue and 160 Pleasant Street in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Utilities

All utilities are paid by the tenant. Note that the developer states that “Gas is not a utility at this property.”

Availability, rents, financial requirements

Maximum income

The apartments in this housing lottery are income restricted. To be eligible, maximum household income must be at or below 50% or 70% of the area median income, or AMI. 

There is an additional apartment layout in this lottery: “compact” studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Rents for these are indicated. Income eligibility is based on 70% of AMI.

I believe the “compact” in these new designations refers to the City of Boston’s Compact Living Policy Pilot. As the section below on parking indicates, this project was developed under this program.

The remaining rents are shown as ranges. Eligible incomes for these units will be based on 50% and 70% of AMI.

Minimum income

Eligibility also includes minimum income requirements. An exception to this is noted on the developer’s website:

“Minimum income limits apply unless the household receives mobile housing assistance (including, but not limited to: VASH, Section 8 and MRVP).”

Contact the developer directly for additional information regarding income requirements.

Asset limits

To be eligible for these apartments, the value of the assets you own is limited to $75,000. The developer’s website elaborates:

“Asset Limit does not include retirement but does include the assessed value of real estate owned by applicants.”

Available apartments

Studio apartments. There are three (3) available, with rents ranging from $879 to $1,257 monthly.

Compact studio apartments. There are four (4) available. Rent for these apartments is $1,130 per month.

One-bedroom apartments. There are six (6) available, with rents ranging from $1,301 to $1,473 monthly.

Compact one-bedroom apartments. Eight (8) are available. These will rent for $1,326 monthly.

Two-bedroom apartments. There are four (4) available, with monthly rent from $1,164 to $1,668.

Compact Two-bedroom apartments. Seven (7) are available, with monthly rent of $1,502.

Compact three-bedroom apartments. There is one (1) compact three-bedroom apartment available, renting for $1,682 per month.

Parking

If you have a car and you are considering living in Dot Block, pay close attention to this section. It could be a game-changer depending on your situation.

The developer’s website states that:

“There are 345 garage parking spaces available, of which 186 will be provided in phase 1. Rents for parking are market-rate. Importantly, as a project developed under the City of Boston’s Compact Living Policy Pilot, residents will not be allowed to obtain residential parking permits. They will be notified of this before signing a lease by Management.”

Note that phase one consists of 245 apartments, while there will be 186 garage parking spaces available in phase one. These are “market rate,” not included in the apartment rent.

Add to this the fact that residents will not be allowed to park in the neighborhood. Owning a car as a resident of Dot Block sounds like a tricky and possibly expensive proposition.

It might be a good idea to contact the developer for clarification, as the website also states, under “Property Questions”:

“Parking is not included nor available to rent/purchase.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PUIq_0lGEPEPX00
Preference given to local residents

The developer’s website linked above also indicates how half of the available units will be prioritized for local residents:

“Under the City of Boston’s Neighborhood Diversity Preservation Policy Pilot, half of the income-restricted units are prioritized for local, income-eligible residents (i.e., those currently residing within ¾ mile of Dot Block) who also meet the rent burden criteria included in the policy pilot.”

Amenities

Dot Block is a four-building development with some great amenities. The one that immediately caught my eye, as shown on the developer’s website, is “Pool & Roof Deck.” It is not clear which of the buildings will have this feature, or if all residents of the development will have access. Contact the developer for details.

Additional amenities include:

  • Smoke-free building
  • Laundry in unit
  • Elevator
  • Dishwasher
  • Bike storage
  • Fitness center
  • Cats, dogs allowed

How to apply

The big blue “Apply” button on this page will get you started. Be sure to apply by the deadline: April 5, 2023.

Wrapping up

I hope the information here is useful to you. It does seem that these housing lotteries are becoming more complicated, but the rents in this one do look like a good deal compared to market rates. Please share this article with friends or family if they may be interested.

Don’t forget to follow me if you would like more content like this. The “thumbs up” really helps, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section. Thanks!

