New York wants to give $1,000 a month in guaranteed income to these residents

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is looking to expand the amount of money allocated to guaranteed income programs to be given to cash-strapped New Yorkers.

In her State of the City address, Speaker Adrienne Adams announced a proposal to commit more funding to already existing guaranteed income programs that provide direct cash payments to New York City residents.

The goal of guaranteed income is to provide recipients with unconditional cash that they can spend however they deem appropriate. This “no strings attached” money proposed by Adams could eventually go to several groups.

This includes low-income mothers with young children. Some money could also be given to vulnerable young people who have grown up in foster care or are deemed at risk for homelessness.

Recipients would receive up to $1,000 a month

Adams proposes to allocate an additional $5 million in guaranteed income as part of an anti-poverty plan that will emphasize “people over everything.” The money would go to funding for nonprofits that have already started guaranteed income programs.

For example, The Bridge Project is a program that gives $500 to $1,000 each month to low-income mothers. To qualify, mothers must live in an eligible zip code and be currently pregnant or have at least one child up to 1 year old. Total household income must be less than $52,000 a year.

Chapin Hall and the Children’s Defense Fund are two other nonprofits that could receive funding. Chapin Hall focuses on preventing youth homelessness by providing monthly financial assistance to young people.

Adams outlines vision for New York’s future

Increased funding for guaranteed income programs to assist New Yorkers out of poverty is just one of Adams’ proposals.

This video from Fox 5 New York discusses other goals, such as improving the City’s 3-K system, increasing the city’s affordable housing, providing more entrepreneurship opportunities, expanding the Fair Fares service, and closing Rikers Island by 2027.

Are guaranteed income programs a good use of public funds?

