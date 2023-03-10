Check your lottery tickets - $186,000 prize is just days away from expiring

You would love to win $186,000. And you would hate to lose it.

Whoever bought the lottery ticket for the September 16, 2022 Florida Fantasy 5 drawing probably hoped to win something. And they did! The only question now is: Will the lucky winner claim the prize before it expires?

According to this Florida Lottery press release , the winning Fantasy 5 ticket from that drawing, worth $186,052.70, will expire at midnight, EST, on March 15, 2023.

Who bought the winning ticket?

As of the date of the press release, the winner's identity is unknown as no one has claimed the prize.

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers are shown in this Florida Lottery video. The Fantasy 5 part of the drawing begins about halfway through.

Where was the $186,000+ ticket sold?

The Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in a Florida Publix grocery store. The location is shown in the following map:

Is the Florida Lottery helping to locate the prize winner?

To their credit, it does seem like it. This eye-catching graphic would certainly get my attention. I don’t know if they have distributed it far and wide, but it does make the point about the looming expiration date.

What happens to the prize money if the ticket expires unclaimed?

State-run lotteries seem pretty consistent about unclaimed prizes. In general, they revert to control by the lottery administration. The Florida Lottery FAQ states that:

“Florida law requires that 80 percent of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20 percent is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded or used for special prize promotions.

Should a POWERBALL® or MEGA MILLIONS® jackpot ticket not be claimed within the 180 days of the applicable draw date, the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series.”

Would you ever forgive yourself if you missed out on a prize like this?

Life is full of missed opportunities, and most of us have some experience with disappointment. Much of the time, however, it isn’t immediately obvious what “might have been.”

This would be different. There would be no getting around the fact that a prize that most of us would consider significant, perhaps life-changing, had been lost.

Once again, the lesson is clear: If you buy lottery tickets, be sure to check them for winners!

