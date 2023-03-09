Fresno rent soars to $1,588 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, city announces plans to help renters

Photo by djoronimo/123rf

The past few years have been tough ones for renters in Fresno. The lack of affordable housing means many people are forced to pay ever-increasing amounts of money for rent or face finding someplace else to live.

According to a recent rent report, renting a simple studio apartment in Fresno now costs an average of $1,295 a month, up 16 percent over the previous year. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment will run you $1,479 a month, while a two-bedroom will cost you on average $1,588 a month.

For many, these high rents are not sustainable. This is especially true for those workers who earn minimum wage or people who are on a fixed income (such as retirees and those on SSI).

The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that $780 per month is the maximum rent someone in Fresno earning minimum wage would be able to pay and still have enough left over each month to pay for life’s necessities, such as food, utilities, medical care, and transportation.

This guidance is based on the idea that renters should pay no more than 30 percent of their income on rent each month.

Given these figures, it’s clear that even a studio apartment is out of reach financially for many renters earning minimum wage.

Fresno breaks ground on 120 affordable units

The challenges of finding affordable housing are a concern for Fresno government officials. Over the years, they’ve received criticism from residents who feel the government is not doing enough to address the problem.

Recently, however, city officials believe they are on the right track to improving the housing crisis. They’ve just broken ground on a new development that will provide 120 affordable housing units for families in East Central Fresno.

The development (called Sarah’s Court) is anticipated to be completed in the next 18 months.

Hotel Fresno provides affordable housing to dozens of families

A Los Angeles firm and the city of Fresno have provided funding to renovate the 110-year-old Hotel Fresno.

The historic downtown hotel—which has been vacant and deteriorating for almost four decades—has been transformed into 81 affordable housing apartments. It’s taken over four years to make the renovations needed to turn this city eyesore into livable housing.

