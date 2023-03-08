Californians could see cash rebates from oil companies that charge consumers inflated gas prices

Governor Gavin Newsom says Californians pay excessive prices at the gas pump because of oil companies seeking high profits. Here’s what he proposes to do about it.

Last year’s gas price spikes left California motorists frustrated over the high prices they were forced to pay at the pump. While prices have come down over historic highs, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is still 44 percent higher compared to the national average, according to AAA’s gas price website.

Meanwhile, oil companies post record profits

While consumers struggle to pay for inflated gas prices, it’s been good news for the oil companies. Here’s a sample of oil company reported profits from the third quarter (July to September) of 2022 as reported in a December 2022 news release from Governor Newsom’s office.

Exxon stated they earned their biggest-ever profit, which came in at $19.7 billion for the quarter.

Chevron also did well for the quarter, reporting $11.2 billion in profits.

Year-over-year, Valero’s profits jumped 500 percent, reaching $2.82 billion.

BP used $2.5 billion of their reported $8.2 billion in profits for share buybacks, a move that benefits their investors.

Shell stated the company made $9.45 billion in profits, of which they allocated $4 billion to shareholders for stock buybacks.

PBF Energy reported their profits climbed to $1.06 billion, approximately 1,700 percent higher than a year earlier.

Phillips 66 saw a 1,243 percent year-over-year jump in company profits, which they reported at $5.4 billion.

California State Senate holds hearings about oil company price gouging

In February, legislators convened an informational hearing to weigh in on Big Oil’s excessive gas prices. The goal of the hearing was to discuss transparency measures that oil companies should follow along with outlining possible penalties for gas price gouging.

During the hearing, legislators asked oil company lobbyists pointed questions regarding an $8 billion “mystery gasoline surcharge” that Californians paid in 2022 that boosted Big Oil’s profits.

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, CEO and President of the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), says there are several factors that cause gas prices in California to be higher compared to the rest of the nation. She says many of these factors are out of the control of oil companies.

Reheis-Boyd says these factors include California’s environmental regulations, the high cost of crude oil, the difficulty oil companies face in obtaining permits in California to produce crude oil, and the lack of crude oil pipelines in the state.

Newsom’s plan would give consumers a cash rebate when oil companies engage in price gouging

Should Newsom’s plan go forward, it would allow oil refiners to earn a reasonable profit on each gallon of gas sold, but not the extreme profit that they made in 2022.

While the exact details of the plan have yet to be worked out, the governor’s office did release the following statement:

"The Governor’s price gouging penalty would discourage oil refiners from fleecing Californians by making it unlawful to collect excessive profits. Excessive refiner margins would be punishable by a civil penalty issued by the California Energy Commission (CEC). Any penalties collected will go to a new Price Gouging Penalty Fund and then sent back to Californians as a rebate."

Will Newsom’s “cash rebate” plan to punish the oil companies work?

Do you think the plan will eliminate price gouging and lead to positive change for consumers? I’d like to hear your thoughts, so feel free to use the comments section to chime in.

