California considers paying $640 billion in reparations to Black residents

Beth Torres

One proposal would give $360,000 in reparation payments to approximately 1.8 million Black residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzorN_0lBndsR100
Photo byfizkes/123rf

The California Reparations Task Force is considering a proposal that could cost California’s taxpayers nearly $640 billion. That would be the cost of one of the models under consideration to compensate eligible Black Californians for harm resulting from racial discrimination and slavery.

California Assembly Bill AB-3121, passed in 2020, created the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans. The deadline for their recommendations is July 1, 2023.

According to the Orange County Register, one of the methods used by the Task Force to determine an appropriate amount of compensation is to consider the financial impact on descendants of enslaved Black individuals. A conservative estimate based on this racial wealth gap calculation would be $636.7 billion owed.

There are approximately 1.8 million eligible Black Californians. Under this proposal, each of them would be entitled to receive approximately $360,000 from the state of California.

Where would the money come from to pay for reparations?

Government programs default to taxation for funding. Presumably that will be the case for reparations programs, although no specifics have been provided by the Reparations Task Force. According to the Orange County Register article:

“California’s task force has yet to say who would pay these sums.”

Just how much is $640 billion?

Admittedly, this large figure relates to a proposal under consideration, presumably one of many. The final recommendation is due by July 1, 2023. But the fact that such an amount would even merit discussion suggests putting it into perspective.

For comparison, here are a few multi-billion-dollar projects our society has undertaken, along with price tags. Note that a 21% increase in the proposed reparation amount would equal the annual budget of the United States military. Emphasis added for these references.

California’s high-speed rail, the “Bullet Train”

“The current cost estimate to deliver the 500-mile system linking San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim via the Central Valley ranges from $69.01 to $99.9 billion.”

Source: https://hsr.ca.gov/about/capital-costs-funding/

America’s Interstate Highway System

“The Interstate Highway System now runs through all 50 states, and includes 47,000 miles of roadway. It took more than three decades to complete the original proposal.

 In 2019 dollars, the project cost about $540 billion to complete.”

Source: 

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/most-expensive-infrastructure-projects

USA 2023 Defense Budget

“This $773 billion budget request reinforces our commitment to the concept of integrated deterrence, allows us to better sequence and conduct operations around the globe that are aligned to our priorities, modernizes the Joint Force, and delivers meaningful support for our dedicated workforce and their families.”

Source:  https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/2980014/the-department-of-defense-releases-the-presidents-fiscal-year-2023-defense-budg/

San Francisco proposes $5 million in reparations per Black resident

This MSNBC video discusses San Francisco’s reparations proposal. The amount dwarfs that proposed by California’s Reparations Task Force.

What do you think? 

What do you think about reparations? Leave a comment if you would like to weigh in on this important issue. A great way to keep comments civil and productive is to remember the “golden rule” of discussions: It’s not who is right, it’s what is right.

